Traffic Study Is Underway for Malden Street-Squire Road

The Revere Traffic Commission held a brief but productive meeting last Thursday evening in the City Council Chamber.

Chairman Paul Argenzio and fellow commissioners Police Chief David Callahan, City Planner Frank Stringi, City Engineer Nick Rystrom, and Fire Chief Chris Bright were in attendance.

Argenzio began the meeting by noting that the equipment for the much-anticipated traffic study for the grid of streets between Malden St. and Squire Rd. has been installed. He said that if the traffic study is concluded this month and if the hired consultants are available, the commission will take up the matter at its next meeting on Tuesday, January 3.

The commission then conducted public hearings on a number of items.

The first was a proposal to amend Schedule V of Title 10, One Way Streets, by adding Roosevelt St. & Revere St. as follows: Do Not Enter between 7:30 a.m.-9:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday from Revere Street to the Rear Parking Lot of the Paul Revere School.

Ward 3 City Councilor Anthony Cogliandro spoke in favor of the proposal.

“This is for the safety of students during drop-off and pick-up hours,” Cogliandro said.

There were no opponents to the proposal. However, Ralph DeCicco informed the commissioners that the street in question was supposed to have been made one-way permanently when the school was constructed, which would have obviated the need for the current motion. He said all cars leaving the parking lot were supposed to make a right turn onto Roosevelt St. to get up to Revere St.

The commissioners voted to approved the motion as presented, but said they would take a look at making the road one-way permanently in the future with input from Councillor Cogliandro and his constituents.

The commission next took up an amendment that the following new and proposed residential developments shall be included under Section 10.34.020(G) as non-eligible for residential parking stickers:

21 Revere Beach Blvd (127 Units)

320 Revere Beach Blvd (145 Units)

580 Revere Beach Blvd (357 Units)

50 Ocean Ave (73 Units)

90 Ocean Ave (75 Units)

646 Ocean Ave (213 Units)

656 Ocean Ave (230 Units)

1133 North Shore Road (20 Units)

1540 North Shore Road (14 Units)

94 Shirley Ave (27 Units)

43 Nahant Ave (30 Units)

177 Shirley Ave (18 Units)

180 Shirley Ave (45 Units)

57 Shirley Ave (18 Units)

207 Shirley Ave (43 Units)

191 Shirley Ave (50 Units)

60 Shirley Ave (45 Units)

13 Nahant Ave (38 Units)

257 Washington Ave (36 Units)

5 Washington Ave (16 Units)

810 Washington Ave (30 Units)

22 Whitin Ave. Extension (291 Units)

93 Bennington Street (114 Units)

344 Salem Street (25 Units)

333 Lee Burbank Hwy (12 Units)

791 Broadway (48 Units)

After approving this amendment with no discussion, the commission took up an amendment that the following new and proposed residential developments shall be removed under Section 10.34.020 Section (G) and (F) of Title 10 as non-eligible for residential parking stickers.

This amendment effectively does the opposite of the previous amendment by making residents of these buildings eligible for resident parking stickers:

154 Bradstreet Ave (20 Units)

300 Fenno Street (20 Units)

235 Revere Street (107 Units)

The commission approved this amendment without discussion.

The commission next approved a handicapped parking spot for 90 Kimball Avenue. DeCicco, who is the chair of the Commission on Disabilities, told the commission that the request meets all of the requirements for a handicapped parking space.

The commission took up an amendment to Schedule VIII of Title 10 – Parking Restrictions Generally — by adding: Eastern Side of Lantern Road from Squire Road to Ward Street – NO PARKING ANYTIME.

Cogliandro spoke on this amendment, telling the commissioners that the present situation creates safety issues for those exiting the parking lots of the Northgate Apartments, whose view of oncoming traffic is obstructed by parked vehicles on that side of the roadway.

He also noted that restricting parking to one side of the narrow, two-way road, will make it much easier for snow-plowing, as well as making the street more-accessible for fire apparatus.

The commission unanimously approved the amendment.

The commission then paired two separate items that had been proposed by Ward 1 Councilor Joanne McKenna for stop signs at the intersection of Haddon and Vinal Sts.

McKenna sent an email in favor of the move. She said that Vinal St., which runs from the Revere Beach Parkway to Broadway, has become a “gateway for speeding cars cutting through the neighborhood” and urged the stop signs be put in place in order to slow down the traffic.

The commission unanimously approved the measure.

The commission sent to a public hearing the following matters for its next meeting:

1. Request to amend Section 10.23.040(G) of Title 10 Visitor Placards to the Revised Ordinances of the City of Revere by deleting the word “Ten” and inserting the word “Eight”.

2. Request to Amend VII of Title 10 – Parking Restrictions Generally by adding two 15 minute parking spaces at 75 Shirley Avenue Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.