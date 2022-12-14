Letter to the Editor

Skin for All Seasons Notice of Permanent Closure

Dear Editor,

As we start a new year, I have made one of the most difficult decisions of my professional career. With a very heavy heart, Skin For All Seasons is announcing it will be closing its doors on January 28, 2023.

Skin For All Seasons has been the most significant part of my life outside my family. Since I opened my doors in 1984, my business has expanded into one of the largest full salon and day spas on the North Shore. We have been an icon in the city of Revere for decades.

For the past 38 years, I have been extremely fortunate that I have thrived as a professional and successful business owner. But then Covid came along, and everything changed. The dynamics of doing business, the challenges, and the changes over the past few years have become insurmountable for Skin For All Seasons and many other businesses across the country.

As our name implies, there is a “Season” for everything. With mixed emotions, I look forward to my new “Season” and the beginning of a new chapter in my life.

To all our devoted clients, please know I will be forever grateful that you have been an enormous part of Skin For All Season’s success. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support and loyalty.

To my amazing staff, past and present, I am humbly grateful and truly blessed for your dedication and commitment. It would not have been possible without all of you. You will always be my Skin For All Seasons family.

With my sincere thanks and appreciation, I wish you all health and happiness in your next “Season.”

For those who wish to follow your stylists, estheticians, or nail technicians, please call the salon at 781-289-8983 before January 28, 2023, for their contact information.

All my best,

Michele Bianco

The Transgenderism Push, Why?

Dear Editor,

I read an article in the Daily Citizen on December 8th entitled “Transgenderism and minors: What does the Research Really Show?” HHS recently endorsed “gender affirming care” with the use of drugs, hormones and surgeries for children. The Biden Administration supports these ideologies and encourages such topics to be taught to children as young as second graders. Children are exposed to complex content about sex education, transgender ideology and homosexuality with books, social media, and teachings. Research shows that this is harming our youth. Anyone with common sense knows this. But common sense is less common these days.

The Institute for Research and Evaluation (IRE) published a review of available Medical and Psychological Literature and found the following: Many agencies both in the US and Internationally do not recommend “Medical Transition” for youth because the research supporting these procedures is not scientifically reliable. Sweden, England and Finland have made decisions to “back off” on such treatments and procedures. Sweden’s National Board of Health & Welfare said the risks outweigh the possible benefits. The British Medical Journal listed concerns with puberty blockers impacting the development of adolescent minds. The IRE also found research that showed 85% of children who experience gender-disphoria grow out of it and accept their biological gender by young adulthood. Much of the 900% increase in gender-disphoria in the US is being “pushed” upon children by social media and cultural factions. And there is no scientific evidence that teaching these topics has any benefit either! So why is our educational system and our Medical establishment pushing these ideologies?

Lucia Hunter