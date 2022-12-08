The Sounds of Christmas: A Musical Holiday Celebration

Special to the Journal

St. Anthony’s church was filled with music, joy, and generosity Sunday evening as the North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra entertained hundreds of patrons in the annual Robert A. Marra Memorial “Sounds of Christmas” Concert and food drive.

With NSPO Music Director Robert Lehmann, soprano Malinda Haslett, and a surprise appearance by Santa Claus highlighting the night, the Sunday’s concert continued a Revere tradition that dates back to 1976.

Concert patrons donated food that filled nearly 300 boxes that were delivered to the Revere Food Pantry Monday morning.

Concert organizers praised the volunteer effort of dozens of individuals who made the event a success. Concert co-chair Robert A. Marra Jr. used a break in the concert program to praise members of the St. Anthony’s Church Youth group who lugged chairs and tables to set the stage for the evening concert, and members of the Revere High football team who volunteered to assist patrons carrying their food donations to the church, then loading and unloading and sorting the hundreds of food items. Marra also thanked members of the St. Anthony’s Holy Name Society for their efforts welcoming the crowd and boxing the food donations.

“This concert comes together through a lot of volunteer effort,” Marra said. He called out the concert sponsors, whose support creates free admission to the concert. “Because of the sponsors’ generosity, you bring food to benefit the food pantry. It’s a wonderful circle of people enjoying themselves while helping their neighbors.”

The principal sponsors include Bocchino Insurance Agency, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, Massport, Xfinity, Astound/RCN, and Action Emergency Services.