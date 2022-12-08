Now on the Other Side of the Desk, RHS Alum Elizabeth Lake Returns to the Classroom

By Melissa Moore-Randall

In 2017, Elizabeth Lake crossed the graduation stage at Harry Della Russo Stadium capping off four years of academic and athletic success. After graduating from Revere High School (RHS), she continued her education at Boston College pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education/English and a Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction through a fifth year program.

Lake grew up in Revere and comes from a very large close-knit family. At RHS, she was a member of the National and Spanish Honor Societies, and only one of three recipients statewide of the prestigious Hood Sportsmanship Scholarship as well as many other academic scholarships.

RHS Alumna and teacher Elizabeth Lake.

In addition, she was part of the RMA percussion ensemble under the direction of the great Tom Maffucci. She was also a varsity basketball and softball player. She was also able to continue playing basketball at Boston College on the BC Women’s Club Basketball team.

This fall, Elizabeth returned to RHS as an ELA Inclusion Teacher, where she co-teaches three classes: two classes of sophomore English and one senior class, specifically Senior Seminar: Fantasy and Research.

“Being a first year teacher comes with a lot of new experiences and many challenges. I am still very much finding my teaching style and learning new strategies as I go. I work with many students who learn in a variety of ways, and it can be challenging trying to constantly learn how to explain content and adapt instruction to best support all of their needs. At times this can be overwhelming, but again, I do have a great support system and I love what I’m doing.”

Lake said the best part of her job is getting to know the students. “RHS is made up of a diverse student body, one I had the pleasure of engaging with as a student and now find myself immersed in as an educator. The students truly make the job what it is and the best part is that I get to smile and laugh everyday when I go to work. Even on days that aren’t my best or where lessons don’t go as planned, I can always count on at least one of my students to make my day better. They are inquisitive, personable, resilient, full of personality, humorous, and overall really good kids. RHS is full of talented young people and I’m grateful that I get to work with them everyday. My colleagues also are wonderful and have been super supportive of me in every way.”

“Another aspect of my job that I enjoy is observing student growth and seeing them be proud of their own progress. I love when I see a student’s face light up because they finally understand the content that they were struggling with or they finally complete an essay they thought they’d never finish. I love seeing them find their confidence and potential.”

At the moment, her future plans are to continue being the best teacher she can be and to keep learning/ evolving in her practice. More recently, she has been volunteering with the RHS girls basketball team which she hopes to continue staying involved in.

“I’m grateful for having grown up in Revere and for having had the opportunity to receive a wonderful education at RHS. Now I am on the other side of the desk, and I am glad to be in a position to give back and support students in reaching their goals in the same way that I was.”