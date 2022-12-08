Letter to the Editor

It’s A Wonderful Life

Dear Editor.

In a culture filled with lies about abortion rights and assisted suicide as an appropriate option for those suffering an illness of some kind, we need the message of the old classic film, “It’s A Wonderful Life”. The fact that one life can impact so many other lives and has value is beautifully displayed in this film.

How many beautiful lives has our culture thrown away for immediate convenience and personal financial or political gain? What great impacts on society have we forfeited? How many through the action of suicide, whether physician assisted or through drug overdose have changed the course of other lives and history itself? How many lives were cut short because of our culture of death?

We have such potential for good! God is the giver of life, and He has a plan for all of us to flourish and grow and to do good as we live in His world. His gift is life. What we do with it is a gift back to God. The “Golden Rule” of doing to others as you would want done to you came from Jesus. This message is lost in a society that pushes God aside. And when removed, life becomes self-centered, meaningless and cruel, thus making abortion and suicide reasonable.

Christ came to redeem the lost, save lives and He brings purpose, hope and meaning. All human life has purpose and impacts others. With God, it’s a wonderful life indeed!

Lucia Hunter