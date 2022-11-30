Council Approves Holiday Parking Programs

By Adam Swift

There’s some good news for motorists looking to park in Revere this holiday season, as well as for those who may have some unpaid parking tickets.

Monday night, the City Council approved not enforcing parking meters in the business districts on Saturdays Dec. 3, 10, and 17 to encourage shoppers to patronize local businesses on those weekends.

“After doing so last year, I am confident that this will be a great opportunity once again for residents and visitors to enjoy the variety of shops and restaurants available in our city, and at the same time, benefit both the restaurants and the shoppers,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo.

For those who may have already skirted the city’s parking regulations, the council also approved a holiday season parking ticket amnesty program again this year.

The city will waive up to $30 per ticket on a maximum of five tickets in exchange for a donation of a single, unused toy of a similar or greater value that will be distributed to needy children throughout the school district.

The amnesty program began on Nov. 29 and will extend through the end of business on Dec. 16.

“Building on the success from last year, this amnesty program comports with the spirit of the holidays and provides individuals who owe fees an incentive to pay their tickets,” stated Arrigo. “At the same time, the program bestows a holiday gift for needy children.”