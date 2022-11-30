News Briefs

Sen. Edwards Receives Golden Bridges Award for Work on Boston-Irish Partnerships

Senator Lydia Edwards was nominated by Donegal County Council, Derry City and Strabane District Council for Golden Bridges Award. The award is in recognition of the Senator’s ongoing support and drive to deepen the connection and promote partnership between peers in Boston, and Ireland. The Senator received this award along with Boston City Councilor At-Large Erin Murphy, Micheál Ó hÉanaigh, Gene O’Flaherty, Jane Bickford, Richard Gormley, Joe Gillespie, & Mike and Colette Quinin. The Senator and the other awardees were recognized in a ceremony at the Irish Consulate on Thursday November 17th.

“I know when you look at me you’re thinking, that’s a proud Irishwoman. But truth is I’m not Irish & I am not originally from Boston. For many that should disqualify me from this award. But, I say to those people, you don’t really know Ireland, Boston, or me.” said Senator Lydia Edwards (D-Boston)

“I loved visiting Donegal, I went to church there, learned about the Troubles in a border town, met young men and women at a trades school and I can tell you they are not much different than the folks I represented in Charlestown or the rest of Boston.” said Senator Lydia Edwards (D-Boston)

“We want the same things, to learn from the pain of our past and make sure our children have a better future.” said Senator Lydia Edwards (D-Boston)