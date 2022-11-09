News Remembering and Honoring Bobby Picardi by Journal Staff • November 9, 2022 • 0 Comments From left, Rep. Jay Livingstone, Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, Mayor Brian Arrigo, Rep. Jeff Turco, Donna Picardi Kelley, Richard Picardi Jr., City Council President Gerry Visconti, Rep. Jessica Giannino, and Sen. Sal DiDomenico shown during the ceremony held for Bobby Picardi at the new plaque in his memory located on Broadway between Walgreens and the Revere Central Fire Station.