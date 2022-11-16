Obituaries 11-16-2022

Diane Dumas

Retiree of E.B. Horn Jewelers

Diane M. (Caggiano) Dumas, 77, of Revere, formerly of Wakefield and East Boston, passed away on Thursday, November 10.

Diane worked at E.B. Horn Jewelers for 50 years, it became her second family and she made many friends along the way. Family and friends were always most important to her and she loved them all unconditionally.

She was the beloved wife of George S. Dumas with whom she shared 57 years of marriage, loving mother of Roy S. Dumas and his wife, Robin K. Dumas; dear sister of the late Emily Marini and her surviving husband, Richard R. Marini Sr. of Londonderry, NH and the late Jamie Marescalchi and her surviving husband, Albert Marescalchi of Reading. She is also lovingly survived by her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family and friends are invited to honor Diane’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood”

Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere on Thursday, November 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. before leaving in procession to St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472.

For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

Jorge Melo

Longtime VP of Facilities at Sterlingwear of Boston

Jorge M. Melo of Revere, formerly of Cambridge, passed away unexpectedly on November 6.

Jorge worked many years at Sterlingwear of Boston where he was the VP of Facilities. He loved working with his hands whether it was tinkering on a project or working in his garden. He was a go-getter who was very rarely idle.

Born to Maria (Sousa) Lourena and the late Manuel DaCosta Melo in Portugal on October 2, 1960, Jorge came to the U.S. in 1978. He was the beloved father of Jorge M. Melo and his partner, Gina McConnell of Revere and his step-children: Tabatha Mackay of Boston, Serena Mason of Dedham and Edmund Cardoso of Haverhill. He was the dear brother of Maria Batista of Fall River and Gabriela Melo of Portugal; cherished grandfather of Avery Cardoso, Maddock Mason, Logan Mason, Casey Mackay, Cori Mackay, Cameron Mackay and Alani DiFranco and is also survived by his nephews, David and Michael Batista, cousins and friends.

His Funeral was held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere on Friday, November 11 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony’s Church. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Gary Peluso, Sr.

Lifelong Revere Resident

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Graveside Service on Thursday, November 17 at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett for Gary G. Peluso, Sr., who passed away unexpectedly on November 7. He was 75 years old. Please meet at the main gate of the cemetery.

Gary was born in Revere, the son of Guy and Caroline (Naroksi) Peluso. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Revere High School. Following high school, he joined his father in the family business, Guy G. Peluso Advertising.

He married Rose Marie (MacDougall) and the couple raised their only son, Gary Jr., in Revere.

Gary was a hard worker and always worked to support his family. He eventually took over the family business and continued to operate it for over 10 years before retiring. He also held a second job with the Boston Globe.

Gary enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren. He was also interested in local politics and serving his community. A lifelong resident of Revere, he was a former candidate for Ward 6 City Councilor and also the Revere seat on the Northeast Regional Vocational High School’s School Committee.

He was the beloved husband of the late Rose Marie (MacDougall) Peluso, who passed away in October of 2017 after sharing 26 years of marriage together; the devoted father of Gary G. Peluso, Jr. and his wife, Miah Joseph of Revere and was also the father of three children from his first marriage, Brian Peluso, Michelle Peluso-Biarrio and Mark Peluso, all formerly of Revere. He was the cherished grandfather of Skylar R. and Grayson G., dear brother of Dolores Ferragamo, Richard Peluso and the late Theodore Peluso and the late Guy Peluso. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Jean Taylor Stimolo

She Valued and Adored Her Family Above All Else

Jean Taylor Stimolo, 75, of Branford, CT died peacefully on Sunday, October 30 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with dementia.

Jean was born on May 6, 1947 in New York City, the daughter of Jack and Dorothy Taylor. She grew up in Windsor Locks, CT and attended UCONN in Storrs, CT where she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in economics. She was a fierce and loving mother to her daughters, Carin and Leigh Stimolo.

Jean was most proud of the work she did as Executive Director of Rideworks in New Haven, a nonprofit that promoted ridesharing, telecommuting and public transit services for commuters. Her career in city planning spanned 30 years, as she worked with government officials and private companies to expand commuting and telecommuting options for employees.,

Outside of work, Jean was an avid adventurer. She loved exploring new places, whether travelling locally or abroad with her family. She loved the outdoors, especially the beach. Growing up camping and spending summers on Cape Cod gave her an appreciation for nature that she passed on to her family. Swimming, sailing, hiking, yoga – she was always active. She even spent some time flying small planes as she clocked hours towards a pilot’s license. Jean was a vivacious and caring person who made all feel welcome. She made friends wherever she went with her infectious smile, gift of gab and general excitement for life.

Above all else, Jean valued and adored her family. She was never far from “her girls” and was a source of endless hugs, play, and laughter. She was a constant fixture at her grandchildren’s events and loved sharing stories of their accomplishments.

She leaves behind her daughters and their families, Carin Stimolo and Jason Osburn, and their children, Jack and Stella Osburn of Winthrop and Leigh Stimolo and Kevin Labbe and their son, Devan Labbe of Revere.

She will be remembered by her family as a forward thinker, a successful leader, and a loyal advocate. She was always able to see the glass half full as she spread love and laughter wherever she went.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Caggiano-O’Maley-Frazier Funeral Home, Winthrop.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com

Henry Stephen Hooton

Retired Rhs Teacher, Guidance Counselor and Coach; a Loving and Proud Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather

Henry Stephen Hooton, 84, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 8.

Henry was born in Everett on September 13, 1938, the son of the late Henry J. Hooton and Mary Bernadette (Coughlin) Hooton. Raised in the Point of Pines, Revere, Henry graduated from lmmaculate Conception High School, Class of 1955 where he was a star athlete on their football team. Henry matriculated to Boston College in Chestnut Hill where he was a cum laude graduate. He received his Master’s Degree and Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies from Boston State College.

On July 1, 1961, Henry married his high school sweetheart, Joan Lawrie. Henry settled in Melrose where he and his wife raised, with much pride and joy, their two sons, Michael and Timothy.

Henry started his teaching career at the Liberty School in Revere. He then moved on to Revere High School where he taught U. S. History. After many years in the classroom, Henry became a Guidance Counselor. He was always interested in sports and was fortunate enough to become an assistant football coach at Revere High School. ln 1973, the RHS football team was successful enough to go to the high school Super Bowl which was held at Boston College. lt was an amazing experience for the players, the coaching staff and the proud City of Revere.

Henry always brought his best to every challenge he faced and did so with humility and commitment. He had a special place in his heart for Melrose and was always active in the community. Henry served on the Melrose Park Commission. He then was elected to the School Committee. He ran for a seat on the Board of Aldermen and was elected. Another victory! Henry served as president for one term on the Board of Aldermen. His latest elective office was serving as the Melrose representative on the School Committee at the Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School. His service to Melrose spanned more than 40 years. Henry had a generous and kind nature throughout his long and productive life.

Henry had many interests – some of which were sports, going for walks, reading, his townhouse and friends on Cape Cod, being involved as a coach for youth sports, golf with his ten o’clock buddies, and especially attending all activities of his sons and then his grandchildren. He was always so proud of each and every accomplishment they achieved. Henry was an avid BC football fan and had season tickets for decades.

Henry was a member of the lncarnation Parish and coached baseball there for many years. He was also a member of the Melrose Knights of Columbus, the Mount Hood Park Association, the Greater Boston Guidance Association, the Massachusetts Teachers’ Association, and the Boston College Alumni Association as a Golden Eagle. ln 1997, Henry was selected as the outstanding counselor in the college admission process in Massachusetts by the New England Association for College Admission Counseling. Henry was honored at a dinner and reception in Vermont. He was extremely proud of that accomplishment.

Henry and Joan were fortunate enough to enjoy 21 years of retirement together. They shared a life of love and happiness filled with wonderful memories.

Henry’s love of family was always apparent. He was a devoted and beloved husband to Joan and a loving and proud dad to Michael and Timothy, a caring and supportive grandfather “Pa” to Ashley, Brett, Matthew, and Kylie and a joyful great grandfather to Lillie.

Henry was helpful to so many people. He always had time for family and friends and will be remembered and loved by all whose life he touched in some way.

Henry is survived by his wife, Joan, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage, Michael L. Hooton of Revere, Timothy J. Hooton and his wife, Deborah, of North Chelmsford, Ashley McGarry and her husband, Steve, of Nashua, NH, Brett Hooton and his wife, Alyssa, of Winter Garden, FL, Matthew Hooton and Kylie Hooton of North Chelmsford and Lillie McGarry of Nashua, NH, his brother, Richard Hooton of Southlake, Texas and sister, Maryfrances Hooton Piselli of Wakefield.

Henry is also survived by many dear cousins, nieces and nephews and many cherished times were spent with his cousins Eleanor Hooton, Kenneth and Arthur Mason, and Christine and Frank Tavano.

Visitation hours were held at The Gately Funeral Home, 79 West Foster Street, Melrose, and interment was private.

Memorial contributions may be made in Henry’s name St. Jude, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com.

Edith Iovine

Retired Nurse

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) Revere for Edith L. (Kingsbury) Iovine who died on Saturday, November 12 at her home in Limerick, Maine following a brief illness. She was 94 years old. Her Funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

A native of Maine, Edith was born in Farmington, ME on April 12, 1928 to her late parents, Joseph and Flora (Young) Kingsbury. She was one of six children and was raised and educated in Wilton, ME. She was a graduate of Wilton High School, Class of 1946. She later traveled to Massachusetts to pursue her education in nursing. After she completed her certification in nursing, she took a position at Chelsea Memorial Hospital, where she worked as a Floor Nurse.

It was here in Massachusetts that she met her husband, Louis R. Iovine. They were

later married and remained in Revere where together they began their family. She was the proud mother of three children and continued to work as a nurse. She later transferred to the Winthrop Hospital, where she retired in 1991. Edith enjoyed spending her winters in Hallandale, Florida Edith enjoyed spending her winters in Hallandale, FL, which she did for over 40 years. She and her husband traveled extensively and especially enjoyed going on cruises. Above all else, Edith was all about family. She treasured spending time with them and making memories.

The beloved wife of 36 years of the late Ret. Revere Fire Fighter Louis R. Iovine, she was the loving mother of Karen A. Iovine–Oakes of Limerick, ME and her late husband, Gerald Oakes, Debra J. Hanscom and her husband, Roger D. of Saugus and Revere Firefighter Louis J. Iovine and his companion, Nancy Morigerato of Revere. She was the cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren and the dear sister of five deceased brothers and sisters. She is also lovingly survived by many many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a very special charity to Edith — Just A Little Help Burial Fund, P.O.Box 262, Revere, MA 02151. For online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.