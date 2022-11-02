News Briefs

Revere High Football Opens Playoffs Friday

The Revere High School football team will play Plymouth South in the opening round of the Division 3 playoffs Friday (7 p.m.) in Plymouth.

Revere (4-4) is the No. 14 seed in the 16-team field. Plymouth South (8-0) is the No. 3 seed. The two teams previously met in the second game of the season, with Plymouth South prevailing by a 35-20 score.

Revere clinched its playoff berth with a 23-0 victory over Malden last week. Giovanni Woodard rushed for touchdowns measuring 9 yards and 20 yards. Quarterback Carlos Rizo threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Sami Elasri. Placekicker and punter Felipe Maia booted a 30-yard field goal and three PATs, and pinned Malden deep in its own territory on punts.

Jason Shosho, who will likely be a unanimous selection to the GBL All-Star team, had 11 tackles in the shutout of the Tornadoes. Maykin Funez Gonzalez intercepted two passes. Chris Cassidy also excelled on defense with six tackles.

Despite losing key starters to injuries during the season, Revere rallied to make the playoffs.

“That was one of our goals after what happened to us last year (Revere finished 8-2, but was denied a playoff spot due to the ratings system),” said head coach Lou Cicatelli. “We made sure that we strengthened our schedule this season. Two of the teams on our schedule, Peabody and Plymouth South, are undefeated.”

Cicatelli said Plymouth South has one of the top running backs in the state in junior Casious Johnson. “He’s the real deal. We did an okay job with him in our game. But I think we’ll play better this time. We’re going to be undermanned, but it gives a chance for some of our younger players to step up. Hopefully, we can keep it close and come home with a victory.”

Beacon Testing COVID-19 Testing Site Moves

The Beacon Testing COVID testing option has a new location at 249 Broadway in the American Legion Building! They will no longer be at Suffolk Downs. Appointments are still required at www.beacontesting.com and free parking will be reserved for those with appointments on Hyde Street.

Hours are:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 8 a.m. -3 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 12:00p.m.- 7 p.m.

CAPIC Fuel Assistance Satellite Site in Revere Opens Nov. 9

Beginning next week, CAPIC Fuel Assistance Program applications will be accepted in person at the Revere Senior Center for this winter’s program at the Rosetti-Cowan Senior Center located at 25 Winthrop Avenue, Revere.

A bi-lingual Fuel Assistance Program staff member will be available from 10:30am to 1:00p.m. on the following dates:

– 11/9/22

– 12/7/22

– 1/11/23

– 2/8/23

– 3/8/23

– 4/12/23

The program assists households in paying heating bills from November 2022 to April 2023, and is open to tenants as well as homeowners, whose income is within 60% of the state median income. Heat may be oil, propane, kerosene, gas or electric. For more information please call 617-884-6130.