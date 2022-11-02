Revere Voters Will Go to the Polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8

Revere voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the general election to select the next governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll (Democratic Party), Geoff Diehl and Leah Allen (Republican Party) and Kevin Reed and Peter Everett (Libertarian Party) are seeking the gubernatorial and lieutenant gubernatorial positions respectively in the election to a four-year term.

Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who served two terms in office, are not seeking re-election.

Revere Election Commissioner Paul Fahey said that the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“I’m predicting a moderate turnout,” said Fahey. “There are no contested local races at the state legislative or county level. We have 3,000 residents who have voted by mail-in ballot or participated in early voting, which is 10 percent of all registered voters.”

In addition to the races for the state constitutional offices, the four ballot questions are driving voter turnout in Revere, notably Questions 1 and 4.

State Reps. Jessica Giannino and Jeff Turco and State Sen. Lydia Edwards are unopposed in their elections. Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins and District Attorney Kevin Hayden are also unopposed in Tuesday’s election.

U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, a resident of Revere, is being challenged by Republican candidate Caroline Colarusso for the Fifth District seat in the House of Representatives.