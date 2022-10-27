RHS Sports Roundup

RHS Girls Volleyball Is Killing It, Now at 18–0

The Revere High girls volleyball team kept its undefeated record intact with a 3-0 victory over non-league opponent Greater Lowell Tech last week.

The set scores in the Lady Patriots’ triumph were 25-16, 25-14, and 25-19.

Senior captain Tassya Dacosta handed out 20 assists to her teammates. Ayra Vranic led the Revere attack with 11 kills.

Coach Lianne Mimmo and her crew, who stand at 18-0, are ranked 15th in the state in Division 2 and are one of only three undefeated teams in D-2.

They will wrap up their season this week with matches at home against Archbishop Williams tomorrow (Thursday) and Brockton on Friday.

The Lady Patriots, who long-ago punched their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney, then will await word of their final seeding and first-round opponent in the post-season MIAA state tournament.

RHS/MHS Golf Team Does Well at GBL Open

Four golfers represented the Revere/Malden co-op golf team at the Greater Boston League Open that was held at Nahant’s Kelley Greens course last week.

The teams played in what’s known as a Stableford format where double bogeys are worth 1 point, bogeys worth 2, pars worth 4, birdies worth 6, and eagles worth 8 points. The results of the RHS/MHS golfers were as follows:

Ryan Willett: 25

Frankie Annunziata: 28

Chris MacDonald: 20

Ryan Coggswell: 28

Coach Brandon Pezutto’s Patriot Tornadoes came in third place with a total of 100 points. Lynn Classical took first place with 174 points and Lynn English was second with 116.

Rupp Takes First in Somerville Meet

The Revere High girls cross country team took on Somerville in the final dual meet of the 2022 season last week on the Lady Patriots 2.88-mile home course.

Although Revere came up on the short (or long) end of a 22-40 decision, Lady Patriot Olivia Rupp won the race with a time of 21:45 and teammate Rocio Gonzalez Castillo finished in the top five with a clocking of 23:02.

“Somerville is a really strong team with a good group of girls clustered around the same time,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “It was a challenge to crack into that group, and while we did not win, the neck-and-neck finishes of several girls showed how hard they were working.

“Olivia Rupp had a breakout day and crushed her previous home best results, finishing first with a time of 21:45,” continued Sinnott. “She took the lead in the first half mile and never gave it up, even with girls right on her shoulder. Her mental toughness to fend off runners and push past the pain is great.

“Stephanie Reyes hadn’t felt great all week, but still looked strong throughout the race. Her improvement over the season has been fantastic,” Sinnott added. “As always, Rocio Gonzalez ran well and stayed relaxed despite a nagging knee pain. Yasmin Riazi and Salma El Andalosy worked with each other over the course of the race, pushing each other to the finish.”

The full results of the meet were as follows:

Somerville 22, Revere 40

Individual results

Olivia Rupp – 1st – 21:45

Rocio Gonzalez Castillo – 5th – 23:02

Yasmin Riazi – 10th – 25:41

Salma El Andalosy – 11th – 26:36

Stephanie Reyes – 13th – 29:17

Sinnott and her crew were scheduled to compete in the GBL Invitational today (Wednesday), just a short trek westward down the Parkway at Macdonald Park in Medford.

“I am hopeful that both Olivia and Rocio earn All-Star designation, but that depends on their race that day. The top 10 finishers will earn that honor,” noted Sinnott.

Cross Country Boys Set Personal Records

It was a great day on their home course for the Revere High boys cross country team in their meet with Somerville last week which was highlighted by Senior Day festivities.

Patriot senior captain and leader Brayden Shanley was presented gifts and beautiful signs from both the boys and girls cross country teams for his four years of dedication to the program.

“It was very exciting to see that all of the boys achieved their personal records (PRs) on the home course, which is the biggest goal of the season,” said RHS head coach Mike Flynn.

Brayden Shanley ran the 2.88 course in a time of 19:24, shattering his previous PR by 31 seconds.

Teammate Zaraius Bilimoria finished with a clocking 20:06, which was a PR by two seconds.

Luca Shanley completed the race in 28:34, representing a huge improvement of 2:24 from his last home race.

Flynn and his crew were scheduled to compete in the GBL League Meet today (Wednesday) at Macdonald Park in Medford.