Nanci Haas Making Photography Dream a Reality

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Lifelong Revere Resident Nanci Haas knows how much photography can bring memories to life. The Program Coordinator for Revere’s Parks and Recreation Department has recently launched a new photography business, Dream a Little Dream Photography, which offers children and family lifestyle photography services as well as estate photography. Nanci does not have a studio space just yet. “I am somewhat of a nomad right now. I am currently doing on location shoots outdoors and at private residences while I search for the perfect studio space,” said Haas.

“Photography has always been a major interest of mine. The photos Jenn Cimino took of my high school career meant so much to my mom, and the photos Renee Trichillo takes of my children mean so much to me. I wanted to be the one freezing those meaningful moments for families, because I know how important they are as children grow up. It’s always amazing to look back!”

Nanci received her photography degree from Southern New Hampshire University and looks forward to participating in additional training in the future to gain even more experience.

Nanci has very strong roots in Revere. Her parents, Lenore and Michael DiLiegro, were born and brought up in the city. Her mom is a retired Revere teacher, and Nanci attended Revere Public Schools for her entire life. Her son, R.J., now attends the Lincoln School. “Revere means a lot to my family, and I even had my Covid wedding ceremony on the Bandstand on Revere Beach.” Nanci lives in Revere with her husband, Bob, and children R.J. and Leni.

Nanci is currently offering mini sessions for Christmas that feature photos with the Grinch. These sessions will take place on November 12-13 at Breakheart Reservation and there are a few spots still available. Anyone interested can contact Nanci on Facebook or Instagram to book an appointment. You can find more information on Facebook under Dream a Little Dream Photography and on Instagram @dreamalittledream.photo.