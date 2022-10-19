Helge-Gansett Supports Revere PAL Youth Basketball Tournament

Special to the Journal

Helge-Gansett sponsored the Revere Police Activities League (PAL) Youth Basketball Tournament held at Revere High School. Helge-Gansett provided a donation for the tournament and to support upcoming programs benefiting local youth. Revere PAL is a nonprofit anti-drug, anti-violence organization launched 18 years ago with a mission to promote career awareness to at-risk youth while forging a bond between the community and Revere Police Department. Helge-Gansett is a joint venture between Helge Capital and Gansett Ventures, two real estate firms active in Revere and its communities.

“Thank you to Helge-Gansett for supporting the Revere Police Activities League, the Revere community and the youth we serve.” said Revere PAL Executive Director Kris Oldoni. “This support is critically important so Revere PAL can reach more at-risk youth and help them on a path toward opportunity and future success. This donation is very valuable to our mission.”

“We are happy to support Revere PAL and its worthwhile mission,” said Helge Captial CEO Oleg Uritsky. “This program provides opportunity for kids who may otherwise find themselves on the wrong side of the law. Revere PAL inspires them to envision a bright future, career path, and instills in them a healthy respect for law enforcement and interest in a potential career in public safety.”

“Building community is what inspires us to support this wonderful youth program,” said Gansett Ventures President & CEO Caleb Manchester. “Providing at-risk kids with mentorship, positive role models and fun experiences is so important to the health and future of the city. We are proud to stand with Revere PAL and support its important work to strengthen our community.”

The Revere PAL Youth Basketball Tournament included teams from Revere, Somerville, Malden, and Medford. Revere PAL serves more than 150 Revere youths under the leadership of Kris Oldoni and backed by the support and resources of the Revere Police Department.