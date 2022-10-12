Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority To Host Recruitment Fair at Boston City Hall Plaza

The MBTA today announced a Recruitment Fair at Boston City Hall Plaza on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Like many industries, transit employers across the country are rushing to hire workers as they try to fill critical vacancies and rebuild a workforce battered by the pandemic.

According to the American Public Transit Association, more than nine in ten public transit agencies are having difficulty hiring new employees, with bus operations positions being the most difficult to fill. Almost two-thirds of transit agencies indicate they are having difficulty retaining employees.

“At the T, we are facing a workforce shortage with employee attrition outpacing new hires,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “We are hiring across all departments and divisions including bus and train operators, administrative support, accounting and finance, legal, engineering, labor, IT, environmental, and safety, along with a host of other career opportunities.”

As the T looks to fill open positions, it is working closely with local and state career centers and community partners to recruit new individuals to join its team.

The T will have tents on City Hall Plaza from 10 AM to 2 PM to support its recruiters who will discuss job opportunities, provide information on careers, benefits, and directions on how to apply for a job. Recruiters from Keolis, The Ride, and Block-by-Block will also be on hand to discuss career opportunities. The City of Boston will also have recruiters on-hand to discuss municipal career opportunities.

People interested in learning more about careers at the T should visit mbta.com/careers.

The MBTA is offering competitive salaries, signing bonuses for safety critical positions such as bus operator and dispatcher, increased its tuition reimbursement to $10,000 annually, and paying nearly $8,000 for bus drivers to earn their CDL license. For more information, visit mbta.com/careers, or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, or Instagram @theMBTA