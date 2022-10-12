Letter to the Editor

Regarding Kingdoms

Dear Editor,

Last February I wrote about two kingdoms that exist in the world: the kingdom of light, and the kingdom of darkness. One oppresses freedoms and is anti-life, anti-American, anti-law & order. It supports abortion and now goes to the extent of passing a bill in the California legislature that extends the killing of a baby to 28 days after birth! Incredibly, it was signed by Governor Newsom! This law is infanticide!

Progressive radicals have ruled with an iron fist, promoting policies that have led to increase crime, violence towards children and women, chaos at our border, weakened our military, and many who chose to be unvaccinated were forced out of work. These Socialistic radical policies have caused havoc in our economy. Rising prices of food and fuel has been caused by their irrational destruction of the fossil fuel industry in our nation, also leading to many black outs and the lack of heating oil for families this winter. Their “Clean Energy” plans cause more environmental issues. They’ve ridiculed and shamed their opponents into silence by labeling them as bigots, racists, diplorables, homophobics, and fascists nazi terrorists; their opponent being the average American worker struggling to support their family!

The silent majority will make their voice heard come this election! The kingdom of darkness cannot exist when the kingdom of light shows up at the polls, anymore than a dark room can remain dark when the light is switched on!

Lucia Hunter