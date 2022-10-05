Traffic Commission Hearing Set an Example

We wish to give a brief mention to the well-run and orderly meeting that was conducted by the Traffic Commission last week, which easily could have devolved into the sort of shouting match that all-too-often typifies public gatherings at all levels of government.

Paul Argenzio, the Director of our Public Works Dept. who chairs the Traffic Commission meetings, was courteous, patient, and respectful toward all of the many residents who spoke over the course of the nearly two-hour meeting, while also keeping everybody on topic.

The many residents who packed the City Council Chamber also deserve credit for their civility toward each other, a trait that has all but disappeared from public discourse. We recall the admonition of the long-time publisher of our newspaper group, Andrew P. Quigley, who often reminded our readers that it is possible to disagree without being disagreeable.

We’re not sure what ultimately can be done to resolve the traffic problems that plague the residents of the area bounded by Route 1, Squire Rd., and Malden St. It may be a classic case of trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.

Hopefully, the City Council will provide the funding for a traffic study to be conducted by an outside expert that will recommend a resolution that will be fair to all of the residents of that area.