Letter to the Editor

Regarding Drug Solutions

Dear Editor,

Judicial Watch stated Federal Agents this year have seized 10,500+ pounds of the deadly synthetic opioid Fentanyl along the Mexico border, and Customs-Border-Protection (CBP) reports having seized 148,000 pounds of Meth, 54,000 pounds of Cocaine, and 1,500 pounds of Heroin this fiscal year!

You’d think the Biden Administration would build the wall and increase border security! Instead, they plan to spend 3.6 million on deploying drug supply vending machines in rural Kentucky in an effort to “reduce the stigma of drug use to support treatment and recovery.” Machines will contain injection equipment, Naloxene, Fentanyl, and test strips besides items such as food kits, water, socks, gloves, feminine hygeine, wound care and resource guides, as noted by NIH. Not long ago, DHHS was criticized for planning to distribute crack pipes in “safe smoking kits” to the tune of 30 million to NewYork, Boston, Baltimore, Washington and Richmond.

If you think these highly expensive “solutions” to the drug problem are crazy, you’re not alone! Instead of securing our border where most of the drugs enter, the Biden Administration is facilitating the use of drugs by these so called “stigma reducing” methods!

Republicans will secure our borders by re-routing the tax dollars planned for these insane policies into common sense policies such as increase border security and finish the wall at our Southern border! Besides drugs, this major step would help reduce a lot of other problems steming from this damaging open border policy!

Lucia Hunter