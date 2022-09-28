News Briefs

RHA Board Takes First Step to Expand and Modernize

The Revere Housing Authority (RHA) Board of Commissioners voted unanimously, at the September 21, 2022, monthly meeting to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the Cambridge Housing Authority (CHA) for consulting services to aid the Revere Housing Authority’s goal to modernize and to expand its current public housing portfolio by building or acquiring additional units to help satisfy the need for low-income housing. The CHA has been a pioneer in public housing redevelopment throughout the state. The Board of Commissioners composed of Chairman Anthony Perrone, Vice Chairman George Anzuoni, Treasurer Richard Viscay, and Member Fatou Drammeh are excited at the promise of creating a comprehensive master plan which will guide the RHA in reaching new heights.

Councillor Morabito to Host Fundraiser on Oct. 6

Councillor-at-Large Steven Morabito will host a campaign fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at Dryft, 500 Ocean Avenue.

Morabito is a lifelong Revere resident and a graduate of Revere High School and Salem State University where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management.

First elected to the Revere City Council in November, 2013, Morabito has served eight years and nine months in his current position as councillor-at-large.

Sen. Edwards Coffee Hour

Senator Lydia Edwards will be hosting coffee hours across the district. The first will take place in Revere on Saturday October 29, at 10 a.m. at the Rosetti Cowan Senior Center at 25 Winthrop Ave.

Rt. 1A Corridor Study Public Meeting on October 3 Postponed

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced the postponement of the Route 1A Corridor Study public meeting on Monday, October 3, and the working group meeting that was scheduled on Wednesday, September 28. These meetings will be rescheduled for other dates this fall.

The Route 1A Corridor Study seeks to assess the potential uses of the MassDOT and MBTA rail parcels located between Route 1A and the Chelsea Creek and evaluate the Route 1A corridor between Bell Circle in Revere and Day Square in East Boston. The study will identify opportunities to improve connections for people walking, bicycling and taking transit, and address safety issues and potential impacts of climate change.

For more details about the Route 1A Corridor Study, please visit the project website. MassDOT will continue to provide updates on the study at future public engagement sessions. Anyone with questions may reach out to the project team at [email protected]