Local Author, Dianne C. Braley, Wins NYC Big Book Award

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Revere native, Dianne C. Braley’s novel, The Silence in the Sound, has won the NYC Big Book Award. Braley was notified of the award on the heels of hosting a book signing at Mission Beach House in Revere.

Dianne C. Braley shown at a recent book signing.

“What a wonderful evening at Mission Beach House on Revere Beach, where I grew up. I was so busy talking to everyone and signing books that I didn’t get a moment until later in the evening to realize how much things had come full circle. Revere has undoubtedly changed in many ways, but the people, both new and old, remain the salt of the earth they always were, and they showed up. There was a light on that evening, and the impeccable staff at Mission Beach House along with the food and drinks, were brilliant. Everything shined so brightly. My mother, Jean, has always said there is not much better than Revere and its people. I think she may be right. Thank you to everyone who came and supported me. I love this city.”

“To top off a successful evening, I woke the next day to find my novel, The Silence in the Sound, had won the NYC Big Book Award in women’s fiction. I feel like I’m living someone else’s life and am incredibly humbled and blessed. To compete in a contest that includes authors from big publishing houses, small and university presses along with indie publishers and win, I am blown away, and I am thrilled to bring more support and awareness to children affected by the devastating disease of addiction through the Robert F. Kennedy Community Alliance organization here in Massachusetts.”

This award is for independently and traditionally published authors, publishers, big and small presses. According to their website, “It was considered that New York City was synonymous with ‘the global publishing industry’, yet the publishing industry has become democratized and truly global with great books coming from everywhere. Now everyone, from big publishing houses to independent authors, have the opportunity to create great books and get recognized. Books for the Big Book Award are judged on presentation, editorial quality, and audience appeal.”

If you would like an opportunity to learn more about Dianne and her publications, she will be hosting the following events this month:

• Sept. 22 Hamilton Wenham LIbrary Talk 6-7 p.m.

• Sept. 24 Book Signing at Andover Books 12 p.m.

• Sept. 28 Virtual Book Event Zoom 8 p.m.

• Sept. 29 Revere Public Library Book Talk 5 :00 p.m.

You may also visit her website at https://diannecbraley.com/.