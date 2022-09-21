Zambuto Takes His Oath of Office As Councillor-at-Large

City Clerk Ashley Melnik administered the oath of office Monday night to Anthony Zambuto, marking the former city councillor’s return to a position he had previously held for two decades on the 11-member board.

Melnik told the Council that the city’s ordinances state that as the first runner-up in the 2021 councillor-at-large election, Zambuto was next in line under the rules about succession.

Zambuto succeeds Councillor-at-Large George Rotondo, who died on Sept. 11, 2022.

Zambuto addressed the Council following the swearing-in ceremony, noting Mr. Rotondo’s service in city government and his career as a nurse.

“This is certainly a mixed-emotions, bittersweet,” said Zambuto. “First of all, I want to say a few words about my friend and colleague, George Rotondo. “We sat next to each other for a long time. He was a friend and colleague. We didn’t always agree. We certainly had our differences.”

Zambuto spoke about the recount following last November’s election when Mr. Rotondo finished in fifth place and Zambuto finished in sixth place.

“We said, ‘whatever happens, we’re going into this as friends, and we’re coming out as friends, and that’s exactly what happened,” said Zambuto. “George was someone who cared about people his whole life. He was a home health aide, an EMT, a nurse, a registered nurse, a cardio-care nurse – always helping seniors with their issues, so he did a lot of good. He did a lot for the City of Revere, and he was a good man and I’ll miss him, and may God bless his soul.”

Zambuto said he will work hard for the residents of Revere.

“Every decision I make up here is based in science and in fact,” said Zambuto. “Any position that I take is a position that’s reasoned. A lot of people don’t agree with some of my positions, but the bottom line is I do what’s best for the city and I’m going to continue to do that. I’m grateful to be back [on the Council]. I’m happy to be able to contribute to the betterment of the City of Revere.”