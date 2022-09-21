Dot’s Army Holds Another Successful Cornhole Tournament

By Melissa Moore-Randall

The Dot’s Army Annual Cornhole Tournament and BBQ was held recently at Fields at Griswold Park. The sold out included 24 adult teams and 12 teen teams. Winners were awarded trophies and cash prizes. Bent Water Brewing Company supplied cold beers and seltzers in their new Tap Truck. Players and spectators were also treated to a BBQ, bouncy house, and exciting raffle prizes.

The annual event kicked off with an amazing rendition of the National Anthem by Revere’s Olivia Freni. Winners in the adult category were Scott Sack and his son, Michael Sack. Winners in the teen category were Bobby Connolly and Colin Barry.

Dot’s Army raised close to $3300 with all proceeds going to the 2022 Jimmy Fund Walk which will be held October 2nd. Dot’s Army welcomes walkers to join their team. Interested walkers should go to dana farber.jimmy fund.org, choose JOIN A TEAM, search for Dot’s Army.

Dot’s Army extended special thanks to Michael Hinojosa from Revere’s Rec Center, Dave Parziale from Skin Tight Graphics, Erika DiCicco from Dance Revolution with Erika, Bent Water Brewing Co., and all of Dot’s Army volunteers and supporters.