Council Approves Motion for Message Boards in Support of Corrections Officer Tidman

The City Council approved a motion by Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro that Mayor Brian Arrigo direct Police Chief David Callahan to install a solar-powered message board on a main road in Revere in support of corrections officer Matthew Tidman that will read, “Tidman Strong”.

Cogliandro said in his motion that “on August 31, 2022, while on duty, Mr. Tidman was struck in the head with a 10-to-15-pound gym weights multiple times which resulted in life-threatening injuries.”

“As a show of support, many cities and towns have begun placing these message boards on roads to show support,” concluded Cogliandro in his motion.