Breakheart Reservation To Host Inaugural Fall Family Festival

Join the Department of Recreation at Breakheart on Saturday, Oct. 1. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the first annual Fall Family Festival.

Celebrate the season at Breakheart Reservation this fall. This free event will include lawn games, a petting zoo, storytellers, music, and family-oriented activities. Watch and learn about owls with the Center for Wildlife or hold a live snake with the Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team. Learn about trees on a guided walk or relax with a Tai Chi lesson from State Rep. Donald Wong. All of this and so much more! The event will take place in front of the Visitor Center and is co-sponsored by the DCR, Friends of Breakheart, Saugus Cultural Council, and Saugus Action Volunteers for the Environment. Please wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather. Bring water, sunscreen, and insect repellent.

All events are free and open to the public. Bring water, use sunscreen/bug spray, and dress in comfortable layers. An adult must accompany children. Inclement weather cancels outdoor events. For more information call 781-233-0834 or email [email protected] Breakheart Reservation is located at 177 Forest Street in Saugus. Parking is free.

