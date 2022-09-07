RHS Football Faces Tough Test in Season Opener Versus Peabody Friday

Coming off an impressive performance in a pre-season scrimmage, the Revere High football team, led by head coach, Lou Cicatelli, will bring momentum and optimism into its season opener at Peabody Friday at 7 p.m.

Revere is feeling confident about the new season after holding a wide edge against perennial Commonwealth Conference power Northeast Regional in a scrimmage last Friday at Della Russo Stadium.

But Cicatelli knows that Peabody, who has one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the area in 6-foot, 195-pound senior Shea Lynch, will be a very tough assignment for the Patriots. Cicatelli saw the Tanners play well in a 21-7 defeat to powerful Everett in a scrimmage last week.

“Peabody is a very fast team,” said Cicatelli. “They have some really good athletes and Lynch is the real deal at quarterback. He’s a very accurate passer and he can throw in the pocket and on the run.”

Cicatelli understands a victory over Peabody would be a ratings points bonanza in the MIAA playoff system.

“We know it’s a big game for us for the simple reason that these are the games you have to get, because you need [ratings] points from them,” said Cicatelli. “You could end up 8-2 or 7-3 and still be on the outside looking in because of this system and not make the playoffs, like what happened to us last year.”

Cicatelli expects to see a large crowd for the season opener against its previous GBL and NEC opponent. Peabody was once a GBL football powerhouse before exiting for the Northeastern Conference.

“Peabody’s doing a special halftime ceremony Friday night to honor its Hall of Fame class, so we know there will be a huge hometown crowd,” said Cicatelli. “But this is a game we had circled on our schedule at the beginning of the season because we know we have to win this game. It’s a tough place to play, but we’ve beaten them a few times in the last six years. I think it’s going to be an exciting, well-played high school football game.”

Max Doucette A ‘Player To Watch’

Senior captain and linebacker Max Doucette has been named a Boston Herald ‘Player To Watch” in the newspaper’s pre-season preview of the 2022 season.

Doucette is a three-year starter and a returning GBL All-Star. He had several tackles in Revere’s final scrimmage against Northeast Regional, which was a 33-8 victory over Coach Don Heres’ Golden Knights.

Sami Elasri, Chris Cassidy, and Danny Hou rushed for touchdowns in the scrimmage, while Domenic Boudreau caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Carlos Rizo, who will make his starting debut against Peabody.

Defensive tackle Jason Shosho was Revere’s leading tackler and had two quarterback sacks.

“Jason had a monster game – he was everywhere,” credited Cicatelli.

Outside linebacker Kamal Maijid had several tackles alongside Doucette in the Patriots’ 4-3 defense.