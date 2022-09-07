Unethical and Immoral Border Policy

Dear Editor,

My last letter to the editor was “Immigration or Invasion”. It spoke of the cost on the American Taxpayer. However, this past week an interview that investigative reporter Sara Carter had with a Central American Human Trafficker described another side to this issue! He told Carter how drug cartels harvest children’s organs for sale, then use their corpses to fill with drugs that they smuggle across our border. These victimized children are never set free. Carter discovered that the Mexican Authorities previously investigated a cartel in 2014 for juvenile organ trafficking! This horrific practice continues thanks to Biden’s and Mayorkas’s policies that incentivizes traffickers with their open border policies and decreased border security.

MS13 and other transnational gangs use our Southern border as an open gateway contributng to the crime rate. And Fentanyl trafficked through Mexico from China has killed our own young people with drug overdoses -the highest level in US history! These Monsters must be stopped!

The Democratic Party which has callously supported the killing of innocent unborn babies in the womb display no sensitivity that their policies result in children being victimized by drug cartels. They avoid addressing this crisis. Children on both sides are being victimized, those trying to cross our border illegally and our own young people who use the drugs that flow into our nation. We don’t need more IRS agents, we need more border patrol agents! This unethical and Immoral Border policy must end!

Lucia Hunter