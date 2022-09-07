Fall Events at Revere Beach and Belle Isle Marsh Reservations

All Programs are free and open to the public. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations available upon request. Dress for the weather. Bring water and use sunscreen. Please phone (781) 656-1485 or email [email protected] for more information including an automated message of possible cancellations made up to an hour before the start of the program. High winds or rain will cancel. Free parking. Please follow all current COVID guidelines: Mass.gov/COVID.

If you would like to receive regular emails about our current program schedule, please send an email to [email protected]

Belle Isle Marsh Reservation, 1399 Bennington St, East Boston

An Oasis for Birds–7:30-8:30 am

Saturdays Sept. 17, Oct. 1 & 15, Nov. 5 & 19

We will search for birds of the marsh & meadow. We will travel on foot up to one mile, on flat, easy terrain at this birding hotspot & MA State Park. Expect to move to different locations by car or bicycle. Prepare for mosquitoes and ticks. Best for adults and kids aged 8+ with adult chaperone. Binoculars recommended. Co-sponsored by the Brookline Bird Club and the Friends of Belle Isle Marsh. Note: This program meets every month of the year on the 1st & 3rd Saturday of the month except when occurring on state or national holidays.

Revere Beach Reservation, on the Lawn at Eliot Circle, Revere

A Mindful Nature Connection–9:00-10:00am

Tuesdays, Sept. 13 & 27, Oct. 11

Fridays, Sept. 9 and

23, Oct. 7

Use your senses to enliven and enrich your experience of nature and discover how these invitations can amplify your peace, creativity and health. Be prepared for sitting, standing, and walking short distances. Bring a small chair, blanket, pillow or pad to sit on. If you arrive late look for us on the beach. Appropriate for adults and teens.

