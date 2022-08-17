Local Officials Support Dempsey for State Auditor

Special to the Journal

Democratic Candidate for State Auditor Chris Dempsey announces that he has earned the endorsements of the following Revere officials, Mayor Brian Arrigo, City Councilor Joanne McKenna, City Councilor Ira Novoselsky, City Councilor Patrick M. Keefe, Jr., City Councilor Marc Silvestri, and former Speaker of the Massachusetts State House Robert DeLeo.

“I admire Mayor Arrigo’s municipal leadership, and I am honored to have his support to be the next State Auditor. Mayor Arrigo has focused on running a transparent and open City Hall and prioritizing data-focused programs that improve quality of life. He has poured his heart and soul into making Revere into the amazing City it is today, and I look forward to partnering together with him and the Revere City Council when I am on Beacon Hill,” said Chris Dempsey Candidate for State Auditor.

“I am proud to endorse Chris Dempsey for State Auditor. Chris has shown time and time again that he is ready and willing to stand up and fight for the people of Massachusetts. When special interests and corporations tried to bring the Olympics to Boston, and hand taxpayers the bill, Chris stood up and had our backs. He beat the big corporations and saved taxpayers over $15 billion. I am standing with Chris in this race because I know he will stand for Revere and the entire Commonwealth,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo

“I’m with Chris Dempsey for State Auditor because he has shown that he has what it takes to stand up and do what is right for everyone in the Commonwealth. Between his leadership with No Boston Olympics to his long standing work as a transit advocate, we can count on Chris to always put the residents of Massachuestts first. I urge everyone to join me on September 6th in voting for Chris Dempsey for State Auditor,” said Ira Novoselsky.