Revere Resident Receives Annual Davis Memorial Internship Award

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) has announced the recipient of the 2022 Annual David W. Davis Memorial Internship. The internship honors the memory of Dave Davis, the longest-serving Executive Director in the history of the Massachusetts Port Authority, leading the Authority from 1975 until 1990. The paid internship was awarded to Revere resident Katherine Santos Lemus. Santos Lemus is enrolled at Salem State University where she is studying Business Administration.

“We are very pleased to award Katherine with the David W. Davis Memorial Internship,” said Massport CEO Lisa Wieland. “She is a first- generation student and she has worked hard to achieve her goals. We hope this internship will be an important stepping stone in her career development.”

During his tenure, Davis demonstrated a commitment to Massport’s neighbors as well its customers and developed one of the very first residential soundproofing programs in the country. Davis also unveiled the “Kidport” at Boston Logan International Airport in 1987 as the nation’s first airport-based children’s play area. Under his leadership, Massport established its own employee retirement system, which Davis later joined when Massport’s employees elected him to be their representative on the retirement board in 1996.

The David W. Davis Memorial Internship is awarded annually to an exceptional junior or senior in college. The internship allows students to develop a professional network that will aid them in their pursuit of a career in government and/or the public sector.

To be considered for the David W. Davis Memorial Internship, students are required to have a minimum 3.0 grade point average and must submit a cover letter describing why they believe a career in public service is essential to their career interests. In her letter, Katherine wrote, “This internship would give me a head start to my career and would help me become the person I’ve always dreamed of. Public services impacts me strongly, seeing people who help out the community is the type of person I want to be.”

Students interested in applying for the 2023 internship should visit www.massport.com for eligibility requirements.

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) owns and operates Boston Logan International Airport, public terminals in the Port of Boston, Hanscom Field, and Worcester Regional Airport. For more information, please visit Massport.com.