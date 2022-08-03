News National Night Out at Garfield School by Journal Staff • August 3, 2022 • 0 Comments Tuesday night was National Night Out celebrated around the country. Residents and their children gather to meet local police, fire and first responders up close and personal. Other organizations have joined in, all community based and usually free programs for residents. Parksand Recreation supplies hot dogs and drinks for all in attendance. Representing the Revere Police Department, Sgt. Kevin Colannino, Denise Papasodora, Safety officer Gerry Salvati, Officer Raisa Builes, Animal Control Officer Anthony Masiello. Shown with Linda Samateh and Muhammed Borang. From the Revere Fire Department, Lts, Gregg Bowen and Erin Leary are shown with Kenny and Trinity McCauley.