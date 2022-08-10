Obituaries 08-10-2022

Frances Wahbi

Kind and Loving Mother, Sister, Aunt and Cousin

Frances (Seniti) Wahbi of Revere passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 16, at the age of 54.

Born on November 15, 1967, the beloved daughter of the late John and Rose Seniti, Frances was a kind and loving mother, sister, aunt and cousin. Frances always had a heart of gold going above and beyond to help anyone before helping herself. Frances enjoyed attending her local church where she met many of her dearest friends. Being surrounded by friends and loved ones were some of her favorite moments. Frances also loved being around babies as they brightened her day with a smile.

Frances was the beloved mother of the late Michael Seniti. She is survived by her daughter, Briana Seniti and her fiancé, Michael Jimenez of Revere and her son, Ayman Wahbi of Revere; her two siblings Joseph and his wife, Kellie Seniti of Medford and Maria Seniti of Revere. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews; Justin Seniti of Saugus, Ashley and Samantha Seniti of Medford, Britney Lounsbury of Revere and her great-niece Giavana Seniti of Revere and by her aunts, uncles and cousins.

Service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday August 18 at The First Congregational Church of Revere, 230 Beach St., Revere.

Ann Raponi

Former Member of the Revere School Committee and Revere Conservation Committee

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, August 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere for Ann M. (Domenico) Raponi, 93, who died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 7 at her residence in Revere. Her funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Saturday, August 13 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Entombment immediately following in Woodlawn Sheffield Mausoleum, Everett.

Ann was formerly of East Boston where she was raised and educated. She worked in the insurance business all of her life and became the owner of A.M. MacDonald Insurance Agency of Newton for over 25 years.

Ann was a hardworking independent woman who was very bright and eager to participate in community and church. She is a former Revere School Committee Member and Revere Conservation Committee Member. She was also a member of St. Mary’s Lady Sodality and Women of the Moose in Revere. Ann was well liked and well respected by her community and peers.

The loving daughter of the late Arceli “Zip” Domenico and the late Rose (Graziano) Pineau, she was the dear sister of John B. Domenico and his wife, Jean of Gilford, CT. and Thomas F. Domenico and his wife, Judy of East Boston; the cherished aunt of Thomas M. Domenico and his wife, Laura of Easton and Gary Domenico and his wife, Jessica of Westport, CT, the treasured grand aunt of Logan and Isabel Domenico of N. Easton and is also lovingly survived by many other nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

At Ann’s request, please OMIT flowers and make donations in her memory to Autism Speaks, 85 Devonshire St., 9th Fl., Boston, MA 02109. For online

condolences and guest book, please visit: www.vazzafunerals.com

Paula Eugenia Peters

She Had a Well-Honed Social Consciousness and Was a Passionate Advocate for Both Human and Animal Rights

Paula Eugenia (Anzuoni) Peters died on Friday, August 5 in Bethesda, Maryland surrounded by loved ones.

Ms. Peters was born on August 13, 1946 in Boston to the late James G. Anzuoni and the late Jennie B. Coscia Anzuoni, lifelong residents of Revere. She is survived by her two adored children, James A. Peters (Cassandra) of Potomac, MD and Chrysis A. Peters of Silver Spring, MD. She is also survived by her darling granddaughter, Summer Peters of Potomac, MD, loving siblings, Sheila A. Anzuoni of Revere, Marianne J. Anzuoni of Cambridge, Geraldine A. Harrison (Michael) of Topsfield and George M. Anzuoni of Revere. Ms. Peters is also remembered by her former spouse, Alexander M. Peters of Potomac, MD, her beloved nieces, Nicole Anzuoni, of Tampa, FL, Rebecca Anzuoni, of North Reading, Christina Anzuoni, of Boston, Jaime Harrison Rice of Newbury as well as her great-nieces and great-nephews, and her faithful dog, Milo.

Ms. Peters graduated from Fitton Central High School in East Boston in 1964 and from Emmanuel College in Boston in 1968 with a double major in history and political science, subjects that remained enduring passions. She Peters received her master’s degree in education and attended Suffolk University Law School.

Ms. Peters enjoyed a successful career as a real estate developer, renovating townhomes on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. After raising her two children, she relocated to Baltimore, Maryland where she became the Director of Marketing at Multi-Specialty HealthCare, a company with which she worked for twenty years, retiring in 2019.

A voracious reader, movie enthusiast, and keen follower of current events, Ms. Peters maintained a constant intellectual curiosity, able to discuss various topics with ease and insight. She especially delighted in all manner of English period dramas, from Jane Austen to “Downton Abbey.” With a strong love for the local arts, Ms. Peters was a regular patron of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

She had an adventurist spirit and found much joy in traveling with her family. She was the most content relaxing in nature, whether planting flowers in her garden, strolling the walking paths of local parks, or lounging on a beach with her feet in the sand.

She had a well-honed social consciousness and was a passionate advocate for both human and animal rights. Generous and kind, she contributed to many charitable causes as she could not bear anyone to go without. Most of all, she loved being a grandmother and was enchanted with her two-year-old granddaughter, Summer, who she referred to as the “prettiest little girl in the world”.

Her Funeral will be held from the Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere on Thursday, August 11 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment in Holy Cross cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to The Alzheimer’s Association,https://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=15463&pg=personal&px=21215667. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Maura Kat Stauffer

August 30, 1948 – August 4, 2022

Maura Kat (Gibson) Stauffer passed away at her home in Clearwater Florida surrounded by her husband, two daughters and her spirited animals. Through a long struggle with illness, she loved to gaze out at the scenic Gulf of Mexico from her condo balcony where she resided with her beloved husband, Bob, for her happiest years.

A longtime resident of Revere, she was a graduate of Revere High School and continued to have many friends in this area throughout her life. She lived in New Hampshire for over 10 years before moving to Florida in the late 1990’s.

She worked as a model and traveled extensively in her youth. She also worked as a beautician “On Broadway” in Revere and later had careers in retail and administration. She did fundraising for her daughter’s field hockey team and coached her other daughter’s softball team.

Maura was beautiful, gracious and charming. With her kind heart, she always shared space with at least two or three animals. Interior decorating her various homes was one of her great joys and she was known to rearrange furniture with no notice and much to her family’s chagrin.

Fashion was another interest and she tried to indulge in the latest styles. She enjoyed movies, TV series, music and politics and stayed in touch with friends via the internet, but her biggest passion was following the Boston Red Sox.

She had an adventurous spirit. Maura sailed happily with her father in his cabin cruiser off Cape Cod in her youth. Swimming in Revere Beach during her youth was one of her favorite sports, although she liked soccer and softball and was a first-class dancer. She was a wonderful friend, a devoted wife and caring mother.

She was the daughter of the late Richard (Chick) Gibson, a lifetime member of the Revere Police force and the late Virginia Gibson of Florida. She will be dearly missed by her beloved and devoted husband, Bob Stauffer of Clearwater, Florida. She leaves behind two beloved daughters, Adria Bagshaw of Amherst, NH and Devlyn Parsons of Scottsdale, AZ, as well as her son-in-law, Aaron Bagshaw and two teenage grandchildren, Kyan and Maya. She will always be remembered by her best friend and side-kick of seventy years, Arline Greenfield as well as Karen Benson who was her partner in crime when they were single mothers together in the 70’s and early 80’s.

Maura will be laid to rest at Curlew Hills in Tarpon Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maura’s memory to The CMT Research Foundation at 4062 Peachtree Road, Suite A209 in Atlanta GA, 30319 or directly to https://cmtrf.org/donate/.