Obituaries 07-20-2022

Robert Carrao

August 26, 1938 – July 17, 2022

Robert A. “Bob” Carrao of Revere died on July 17.

Bob proudly served his county in the United States Army.

Born in Boston on August 26, 1938 to the late Frank Corrao and Jenivive (DeVito), he was the loving brother of Debbie D’Ambrosio and her husband, Ernie, Joanna Conroy and her husband, Jim, and the late Catherine Corrao, and Frank “Lefty” Corrao; dear uncle of Marc D’Ambrosio and his wife, Jean, Kenneth D’Ambrosio and his wife, Darlene, David D’Ambrosio and his wife, Michele, Jaimey D’Ambrosio, James Conroy III and his wife, Melissa, Johnathan Conroy and his wife, Lauren, Susan Coleman and her husband, Michael and Jennifer LeClair and her husband, TJ; beloved great uncle to Marc Jr, DJ, Kenny Jr, Dante, Jack, Emily, Ava, and Madeline and companion to the late Carol Callahan. He is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, July 22 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Patrick Michael Powers

Will be Missed by All

Patrick Michael Powers, 48, of Revere passed unexpectedly on June 7 at home. He was born in Boston and grew up in DeLand, Florida, although he always stayed true to his New England sports teams.

He had a heart of gold and those close to him know that he cared more about others than himself. He enjoyed the simple things in life: surfing, fishing, shooting pool, spending time with his family and friends and giving all his extra love to his loyal companion, “Pepa”. He will be truly loved and missed by all. Till we meet again, forever in our hearts.

He is survived by his two younger sisters, Irene Elizabeth Cagliuso, 39, and Bailey Anne Cagliuso, 33; his grandfather, John Powers; niece, Delaney and many cousins, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Deborah Ann Cagliuso and Joseph Paul Cagliuso and his grandmother, Maureen Powers.

A visitation will be held Saturday, July 23 at Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere from 2 to 4 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 4 p.m. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Laurence Robert “Larry” McWilliams

Dedicated Revere Junior and Senior High School Teacher for More than 30 Years

Laurence “Larry” Robert McWilliams, 78, of Revere passed away peacefully at Mass General Hospital on Sunday, July 10. He was surrounded by his wife, Jan Sculla, his surviving children, Jenessa Dailey and Lauren King, and his furbaby, Coco-Pax, who was lying on his chest when he closed his eyes.

Larry grew up in East Boston and was predeceased by his parents, Maude and Richard; his sisters, Jean Torgersen and her husband, Ernie and Marie Farley and her husband, Tom, as well as his brothers, Dick and his wife, Jo, Red and his wife, Cookie, Danny, Bobby and his nephews, Bobby and Dick. He is survived by his beloved relatives, including his sons-in-law, Geoff Daily and Michael King, his big brother, Jerry, numerous nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and his precious grandchildren, who fondly called him “Papa Larry” and “Popeye,”: Vincent, Delia, Jax and Brooks Dailey, Sean, D.J. and Riley King and his foster grandchildren, Isabel, Sofia and Chris.

Larry always had a thirst for learning. He ultimately decided he wanted to be an educator after attending B.C. High School and graduating from East Boston High. He also graduated from Mass. Bay Community College and went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree at U. Mass. Boston as well as his Master’s Degree and Certificate of Graduate Studies.

Larry was a dedicated Junior and Senior High School teacher in Revere for over thirty years. Not long after his retirement, he missed his vocation so much that he went on to teach for another few years in Marblehead.

He loved his students and hoped to instill in them the same love of science and math he had through his weird science experiments, humor, jokes and satire—ask any of them and they will regale you with some funny stories. He also taught at Project Check, where he worked with struggling students; his goal was to help each one of them to succeed. Although he had many opportunities to climb the proverbial ladder, he chose to work side by side with the kids he loved.

Larry was a nature enthusiast and spent much of his free time near mountains, ocean and lakes. One of his passions was taking an annual vacation to the National Parks and Alaska with his beloved son, Derin, who sadly passed away in May of 2012. Larry could often be found skiing in New Hampshire, tobogganing in the Berkshires, swimming in Maine or eating clams in Gloucester with his nieces and nephews and family and friends.

He was also the neighborhood mentor to many of Derin’s Point of Pines friends, whether it was taking them camping, teaching them how to ski and skate or introducing them to horseback riding.

He instilled a love of adventure in each of his children, whether it was through accompanying them on Father/Son or Father/Daughter weekends at North Shore Christian School, taking them mountain climbing (whether or not they wanted to go) or teaching them to swim the old-fashioned way by just throwing them into the pool!

Larry was a true force of nature, causing mischief wherever he went. He was known as an outgoing jokester and was adored by many. He always talked about how he had the luck of the Irish, even kissing the Blarney Stone on a recent trip to Ireland. Thirty years ago, he was given a year to live after contracting a virus that attacked his heart. The prognosis was grim, and he was told that if he did survive, he would probably be bedridden or very limited in his activity. Thanks to his dedicated team of ​doctors at MGH, his wonderful friends and family, his determined wife and his stubborn nature, he not only survived but thrived.

He wasn’t much for listening to any kind of advice, so he just kept doing the opposite of what he was told to do. No strenuous exercising meant storming down the mountain on skis. No running meant hitting the courts with his tennis buddies. He ended up with two mechanical heart devices, yet he still beat the odds. When he was diagnosed with Merkel Cell Carcinoma three years ago, the news was devastating; but he took immunotherapy and radiation treatment and once again shocked his doctors by beating it. There’s something to be said about that stubborn Irishman—his Italian mother-in-law, Delia, often called him ‘Gabadost’!

Many have asked how an Irish boy with five brothers and two sisters could end up marrying an Italian girl who is an only child, and stay married for 51 years. Well, it wasn’t always easy, but their common interests ended up sealing the deal. They both had dreams of having a blended family through birth and adoption and that dream was realized when Jenessa was born, Derin was adopted from El Salvador at five months old three years later and, after seven years, Lauren came along at age three from Texas.

Before they had children, both of them thrived on spending as much time as they could with their young nieces and nephews and both were dedicated educators. When he wanted to take forty ninth-graders to Italy for a school field trip, they both went. When she started the Business Professionals of America Club in Roxbury to give her inner-city students the opportunity to compete in Speech, Business and Computer competitions locally, state-wide and as far away as Texas and Florida, they both went and even took their children.

Both of them were activists, involved in anti-war protests, civil-rights marches and anti-poverty campaigns and both of them had disdain for racism and discrimination.

They also shared a strong love of travel, engaging in volunteer trips to the Dominican Republic and Cuba and traveling together to China, Turkey, Costa Rica, Europe, etc.

A common love of music, theatre, skiing, biking, hiking, tennis, swimming and their many cats, dogs and their bird, Connie solidified their relationship. They traveled with both of their families throughout the United States; and when their children came along, they traveled with them on several cross country trips as well as to Mexico, Canada, Italy, France and England. The fact that they were both educators gave them time during the summer to teach their children tolerance and an appreciation of other cultures, foods and people through their wanderings.

Larry fought hard to overcome his latest health challenges in order to have as much time as possible with his family and friends and, in particular, with the grandchildren he adored. In between hospital visits, he managed to spend six magical days on Anna Maria Island at their condo in Florida with Jan, their children, and all ten grandchildren at a Celebration of Life for Derin, who passed away ten years ago on Memorial Day Weekend in 2012.

On the night before he passed, a random fireworks display showed up over Revere Beach and a couple of nights later, a blood moon glistened over the ocean—and when he brought Derin’s ashes home ten years ago, a double rainbow surrounded our home. Surely they are both together right now, pain-free and happy, watching over the rest of us.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Larry’s Memorial Mass on Thursday, July 21 at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St, Revere. There will also be a Celebration of Life on Thursday, July 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Point of Pines Yacht Club, 28 Rice Ave, Revere, with light refreshments served.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Derin Sculla McWilliams Scholarship Fund. Please send donations to Revere High School, Attn: Rose Gordinas, 101 School St, Revere, MA 02151. Checks should be made payable to Revere High School and note at the bottom, Memo: Derin Sculla McWilliams

Scholarship Fund, or go to https://gofund.me/a169e87b.

Arrangements are by the Solimine Funeral Home, Lynn. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com.

Merton Stewart, Jr.

Retired Amtrak Electrician

Merton J. Stewart, Jr., 94, died on July 11 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. He was the husband of the late Margaret E. (Durgin) Stewart.

Born in Winthrop and raised in Revere, the son of the late Merton J. and Ruth M. (Ewing) Stewart, he was an electrician for many years with Amtrak, Mr. Stewart retired to Falmouth. He enjoyed painting and served with the United States Marine Corps during World War II.

Mr. Stewart is survived by his children; Robert Stewart of Falmouth and Laurel Cifuni and her husband, Stephen of Revere, two grandchildren, Rachel and Stephen. He was the brother of Priscilla Ethel Moore and her husband, Robert of Falmouth.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Waquoit Bay Reserve @ waquoitbayreserve.org.

A Celebration of Life is planned for the future. For condolences: www.BisbeePorcella.com.

Mark Levy

Of Swampscott, formerly of Revere

Mark Levy of Swampscott entered into rest on July 15 at the age of 59.

He grew up in Revere, graduated from Revere High School and later went on to graduate from UMASS Boston where he obtained an undergraduate degree and then received a Master’s Degree from Suffolk University. He raised his family in Swampscott and worked in several payroll departments as a manager.

He was a dedicated member of Temple Shirat Hayam and volunteered for many years as assistant coach in a youth baseball league.

He loved his family and his friends, playing basketball and enjoyed watching all New England sports teams. He was an avid fan of all New England teams including high school and college teams.

The beloved husband of Marla Levy, he was the devoted father of Dylan (Helene) Mitchell-Levy and Rachel Levy and the loving dog owner of Merci; cherished grandfather of Abigail Levy, brother of Roberta Levy and dear son of the late Harold and Sylvia Levy.

A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, July 19 at Shirat Hayam- Beth EL section, 506 Lowell Street, Peabody, MA 01960. Shiva was held at Summit Estates Clubhouse, 1000 Paradise Road, Swampscott, MA 01907 following services.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Leukemia and lymphoma society, P.O Box 22324 New York, NY 10087 www.lls.org

For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.

Lt. Col. Sean T. Connolly, USMC

Retired and Came Home to Beachmont To Be Near the Ocean That He Loved

Lt. Colonel Sean T. Connolly, USMC (retired), of Beachmont-Revere, 72, died suddenly on July 2. The son of the late George T. and Eleanor (Russell) Connolly, Sean lived a number of places including Okinawa with the Marines, but he returned finally to Beachmont to be a block from the ocean he loved where he swam, boated, fished and found solace.

He is survived by his wife, Margery Sturdevant Connolly of Stafford, VA, sons: Anntoin, also of Stafford, VA, Andrew of Revere, Mitchell of Arlington, VA and daughter, Mhairi Hayes and her husband, Ramsey and granddaughter, Cora ,all of Kailua, HI. He is also survived by his sisters: Kathryn Connolly Chase of Scituate, Lee Connolly Moschella of Reading and his brother, George of Southport, NC.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach Street, Revere on Tuesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. In keeping with his wish to be “buried as a Marine,” interment will follow with honors at the VA National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:15 p.m.

Arrangements by Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, Saugus. For condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.

Rose Vecchia

The Highlight of Her Life Was Spending Time With Her Family – Especially Her Grandchildren

Rose M. (Puopolo) Vecchia of Revere, passed away on July 13, 2022 at the age of 94.

Spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, was the highlight of Rose’s life. She also enjoyed watching TV game shows and the occasional trip to Foxwoods.

The beloved wife of Frank M. Vecchia, Jr., with whom she shared 68 years of marriage, she was the devoted mother of Joanne Connors and her husband, Michael of Tewksbury, Frank Vecchia III and his wife, Johanna of Woburn and the late Janet Spano and her surviving husband, Joseph of North Reading; cherished grandmother of Christopher and Jeffrey Spano, Courtney, Cameron, and Caden Connors, Jillian and Andrew Vecchia and great-grandmother of Rosalie Spano; dear sister of Elizabeth Fiorentini and the late Mary Mosca, Emilio, Joseph “Butchie” and Nicholas Puopolo. Rose is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, was the highlight of Rose’s life.

Her Funeral was held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere, on Tuesday, July 19 followed by a Funeral Mass at the Immaculate Conception Church, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rose’s memory to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org For guestbook,please visit www.buonfiglio.com