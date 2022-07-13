Massport’s Community Summer Jobs Program Kicks Off 2022 Season

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) is celebrating another year of its Community Summer Jobs Program, supporting thousands of local students through partnerships with community organizations. This year, 29 organizations are receiving grants for nearly 300 seasonal jobs.
The annual program is designed to help civic and social service agencies by providing funds to hire youth workers in Massport’s neighboring communities including Bedford, Charlestown, Chelsea, Concord, East Boston, Lexington, Lincoln, Revere, South Boston, Winthrop, and Worcester. Participating organizations are responsible for recruiting, interviewing, hiring and supervising student employees. Since Massport’s Community Summer Jobs Program started in 1991, over 8,000 local high school and college students have had the opportunity to gain professional experience in various roles including camp counselor, office assistant, maintenance worker and lifeguard, which are all paid for by the grant.
“Massport is proud to partner with and support the great work of many local non-profit groups and community organizations that employ young workers,” said Massport CEO Lisa Wieland. “These summer jobs provide many youth the opportunity to gain knowledge and life skills, and give back to their communities in the process.”
The 2022 program will support the following local organizations:
Charlestown Boys & Girls Club
Charlestown Community Center
Chelsea Boys & Girls Club
Chelsea Department of Public Works
Community Action for Safe Alternatives (CASA)
Community Action Programs Inter-City, Inc. (CAPIC)
Condon Community Center
East Boston Social Centers
East Boston YMCA
Harborside Community Center
John F. Kennedy Center
La Colaborativa
Martin Pino Community Center
Maverick Landing Community Services
McDonough Sailing Center
Minute Man National Historical Park
Piers Park Sailing Center
Revere Recreation Department
Salesian Boys & Girls Club
South Boston Boys & Girls Club
South Boston Neighborhood House
Swift Waters After School Program
Town of Bedford
Town of Concord
Town of Lincoln
Tynan Community Center
Winthrop Parks & Recreation Department
Worcester County Horticultural Society
Worcester Neighborhood Summer Park Steward Program
Massport also supports local youth athletic and enrichment programs throughout the year and offers scholarships for graduating high school seniors. For more information on Massport’s community initiatives and youth programs, visit www.massport.com.