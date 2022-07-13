Massport’s Community Summer Jobs Program Kicks Off 2022 Season

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) is celebrating another year of its Community Summer Jobs Program, supporting thousands of local students through partnerships with community organizations. This year, 29 organizations are receiving grants for nearly 300 seasonal jobs.

The annual program is designed to help civic and social service agencies by providing funds to hire youth workers in Massport’s neighboring communities including Bedford, Charlestown, Chelsea, Concord, East Boston, Lexington, Lincoln, Revere, South Boston, Winthrop, and Worcester. Participating organizations are responsible for recruiting, interviewing, hiring and supervising student employees. Since Massport’s Community Summer Jobs Program started in 1991, over 8,000 local high school and college students have had the opportunity to gain professional experience in various roles including camp counselor, office assistant, maintenance worker and lifeguard, which are all paid for by the grant.

“Massport is proud to partner with and support the great work of many local non-profit groups and community organizations that employ young workers,” said Massport CEO Lisa Wieland. “These summer jobs provide many youth the opportunity to gain knowledge and life skills, and give back to their communities in the process.”

The 2022 program will support the following local organizations:

Charlestown Boys & Girls Club

Charlestown Community Center

Chelsea Boys & Girls Club

Chelsea Department of Public Works

Community Action for Safe Alternatives (CASA)

Community Action Programs Inter-City, Inc. (CAPIC)

Condon Community Center

East Boston Social Centers

East Boston YMCA

Harborside Community Center

John F. Kennedy Center

La Colaborativa

Martin Pino Community Center

Maverick Landing Community Services

McDonough Sailing Center

Minute Man National Historical Park

Piers Park Sailing Center

Revere Recreation Department

Salesian Boys & Girls Club

South Boston Boys & Girls Club

South Boston Neighborhood House

Swift Waters After School Program

Town of Bedford

Town of Concord

Town of Lincoln

Tynan Community Center

Winthrop Parks & Recreation Department

Worcester County Horticultural Society

Worcester Neighborhood Summer Park Steward Program

Massport also supports local youth athletic and enrichment programs throughout the year and offers scholarships for graduating high school seniors. For more information on Massport’s community initiatives and youth programs, visit www.massport.com.