State Road Wine and Spirits Flourishing Under New Management

When Philip Drago was working as a baker at Esposito’s Bakery on Squire Road, he would often walk next door to the Dairy Mart store and buy snacks and Mass Lottery tickets.

It was there where Drago developed a strong and loyal friendship with then Dairy Mart owner Kevin Leng.

When Leng needed someone dependable, cordial, and professional to manage his new State Road Wine and Spirits store in Beachmont, he enlisted his 60-year-old friend, Philip Drago, who had been in semi-retirement for 18 months.

Drago is now the manager of the newly refurbished State Road Wine and Spirits located at 116 State Road in Beachmont.

“We took over the store about seven months ago, and we’ve expanded it, added more product, adjusted our prices so we’re very competitive, and we’re trying to make it work,” said Drago.

Customers have responded well to the new look of the store, the more spacious aisles, and the available selection of more than 200 beers. Still to come are brand new interior and exterior signs that will reportedly dazzle the eyes.

And what is also gaining notice among State Road customers in Revere and East Boston is the free delivery, as in no charge anytime.

“I have a little bit over 200 different kinds of beers,” said Drago. “We just put in a new refrigerator with 72 different craft beers.”

Drago has been a little bit overwhelmed by the positive reception from area residents.

“The reaction has been very, very good,” said Drago, who has lived in Revere for the past 20 years.

Free Delivery Starting July 1

There is a buzz in Beachmont and beyond about State Road’s free delivery service that starts Friday, July 1.

“We’ll be doing free deliveries n Revere and parts of Winthrop and Orient Heights (East Boston),” said Drago. “We have delivery drivers and I’ll get involved as well. When they contact the store, the buyer will have to verify their name and birthdate, and when the drivers arrive at the person’s residence, if they don’t have an ID, they’re not getting anything.”

While there are other stores who make deliveries, Drago said State Road’s “no- charge” policy for all deliveries separates it from the pack.

“We want their money, but we don’t want all their money – that’s our slogan,” said Drago. “The service will be free.”

Competitive Prices

Philip Drago notes that State Road’s liquors and wines are “very competitive” with other stores in the area.

“We also run sales every couple of weeks,” said Drago. “Right now, we have 30-pack cans of Budweiser and Bud Light on sale. Our Natural Ice 12-pack is only $10.”

Bottles of soda and water are also available, and the store has quickly developed a reputation as a “lucky lottery spot.”

State Road is a success story in progress, and Drago said he’s excited about the future.

“We’ll have the new signs up soon, and in a couple of weeks, we’ll be completely remodeled,” said Drago. “It’s a nice neighborhood and the people are very friendly and have been receptive to us being here. I hope people will stop in and say hello and check out our new store.”