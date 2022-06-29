News Briefs

RBC Seeks Beautifully Landscaped Homes and Biz.

At long last, spring is here and the pandemic is over! What better way to celebrate than to beautify your property?

The Revere Beautification Committee (RBC), in continuing its mission of “working to improve the image of the city of Revere through an aggressive cleanup and beautification program,” urges all residents to begin thinking of the various ways in which their property can be beautified.

To encourage this, every year the RBC recognizes homes and businesses that take special pride in the appearance of their property. In order to be able to do this, the organization needs your help in identifying the people who make the extra effort to beautify their property. After all, you are the person who may live next to a very special property or ride by such a property on your way to work or to the gym or to shop. Who would be better qualified to identify a home/business that deserves to be recognized?

Members of the RBC travel throughout the city during the warm weather searching for homes that meet this criteria, but it is impossible for us to see every property in the city. Therefore, we could use your eyes to help us find worthy properties to recognize. We are asking all residents to let us know when you see a property that you think should be recognized for the effort that the owner has expended in making their property beautiful.

It’s easy to do.

Just call the RBC at 781- 485 – 2770 and leave the address of the property that you think should be considered and we will do the rest. We thank you in advance for all the help that you can give us. Please remember to call the Revere Beautification Committee to nominate your candidate for “Beautiful Home/Business of the Month” award.

FY2023 Senior Work Off Abatement Program Applications Available July 1

The applications for the FY2023 Senior Work Off Abatement Program are available starting Friday, July 1, 2021 and the deadline to apply is Monday, August 1 at 5:00 PM. Applications will be collected and reviewed at the Rossetti-Cowan Adult Center at 25 Winthrop Ave in Revere. This program provides the opportunity for 50 seniors to work for a $750 property tax reduction and another 50 seniors to work for a $500 water bill credit.

“We are so excited to welcome the seniors back for this year’s abatement program,” said Deb Peczka, Director of Elder Services. “My staff will be available during Senior Center hours to collect your applications and guide you through the process, so please reach out if you have any questions.”

In order to qualify, Revere residents must be at least 60 years of age, an assessed owner of their property, and have an income lower than $83,986 for individual applicants or $102,650 for married applicants. Applicants must provide proof of age through a birth certificate, copy of driver’s license, or passport. They must also provide proof of income (current 2021 income tax returns, social security statement, etc.) and a proof of residency (i.e. utility bill, cell phone bill). The tax abatement received under this program may be in addition to any other property tax exemptions for which the senior is eligible.

A public lottery will be conducted on August 31, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the Revere City Council Chambers. Those working for the tax abatement can complete their hours from September 15- November 15. Those working for the water abatement can complete their hours from January 2-March 3. Applications will be available online starting July 1, 2022 at www.revere.org/seniorworkoff. Please call 781-286-8156 if you have any questions about the program.

USS Constitution to Commemorate 246th July 4 IS Underway

USS Constitution is scheduled to go underway from Charlestown Navy Yard, Massachusetts, on Monday, July 4 at 10:00 a.m. for its annual 4th of July Cruise.

150 lottery winners and their guests are joining Old Ironsides as she cruises in celebration of the United States’ 246th birthday.

The Declaration of Independence will be read outloud to commemorate its signing in 1776 that began the country’s fight for independence.

USS Constitution is to conduct a 21-gun salute at Fort Independence on Castle Island.

USS Constitution will fire an additional 17-gun salute as she passes U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston, the former site of the Edmund Hartt’s Shipyard, where USS Constitution was built and launched on Oct. 21, 1797.

USS Constitution’s 4th of July Turnaround Cruise dates back to the 1950s when the ship was turned around to evenly weather the hull.

USS Constitution will reopen for free public visitation, Monday, July 4, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

USS Constitution is open to free public visitation Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The USS Constitution Museum is open to the public every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents.

The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.