News 9th Annual Commonwealth Heroines of Massachusetts by Journal Staff • June 29, 2022 • 0 Comments Two Revere officials, Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna and Mayor Arrigo’s Chief of Staff Kim Hanton were two of over 125 women honored by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women at the Cafe Venezia in Boston. Shown above, local honorees Kim Hanton (second from left) and Joanne McKenna (second from right) are shown with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito (left) and State Rep. Jessica Giannino (far right). McKenna was sponsored by State Rep. Jeff Turco and Hanton was sponsored by State Rep. Jessica Giannino.