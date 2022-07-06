Obituaries 07-06-2022

Elisabeth “Betty” Hemminger

1927-2022

Elisabeth ‘Betty’ U. Hemminger, a longtime Nahant resident, passed on peacefully in the compassionate care of the nurses and staff of Jesmond Nursing Care in Nahant.

Born in Esslingen, Germany, Elisabeth arrived in the U.S. in 1947. After studying English and fulfilling the necessary requirements of two and a half years, three nights weekly, she earned her citizenship in 1951. Elisabeth voted in every election since then.

She had many jobs starting out, including NECCO Candies and Keystone Camera. For some 20 years plus, Elisabeth managed the medical practice of the late Dr. Morris Sacks in Revere. She also worked for a mortgage bank and finished her professional career with Siemens Medical Division in Peabody, then commuting bi-weekly to their facility in Atlanta, GA until her retirement.

Elisabeth had attended business school prior to her arrival in the U.S. but after almost 20 years here decided to obtain a U.S. high school diploma, rose to the occasion, and received her diploma in the late 60’s through a program at Revere High School, she also challenged herself bystudying Spanish.

Elisabeth was a superb swimmer, avid skier and an excellent and passionate tennis player and fan of the game. She was a charter member of the Boston Athletic Club (formerly The Boston Tennis Club). A typical visit to the club would consist of one, sometimes two, aerobics classes followed by a round or two of tennis. All of this after a day’s work multiple times a week!

Her dedication to fitness and a healthy lifestyle was an integral part of surviving stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Elisabeth was forever grateful to her surgeon, Dr. Andrew L. Warshaw of the Massachusetts General Hospital and for her MGH care team led by Dr. Jeffrey Clark and Dr. Antonio Granfone, who were instrumental in her continued care and stability over the last 26 plus years.

As Elisabeth often said, ‘Always be hopeful and never give up’…and she never did. Besides an active lifestyle, Elisabeth LOVED to travel and did so often. She was an excellent cook and baker and an accomplished knitter and crocheter. She was also a voracious reader of legal thrillers and espionage novels and historical and political non-fiction. Like her mother before her, Elisabeth kept abreast of local and global news and politics.

Elisabeth Hemminger was a loyal friend and devoted mother. She lived her life to the fullest, never wasting a minute of her time here, always rising to the next challenge. As she always said, ‘Do the best you can with the tools you have.’

Elisabeth is survived by her daughter, Diane E. Law of Revere and cousins in Germany.

May she rest peacefully on angels’ wings. I Love You Mom. Donations may be made in Elisabeth’s name to the Andrew L. Warshaw Institute for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 55 Fruit St., BUL370C, Boston, MA 02114 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.

Donations may be made in Elisabeth's name to the Andrew L. Warshaw Institute for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 55 Fruit St., BUL370C, Boston, MA 02114 or to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.

Marie DiGianni

Dedicated Wife and Mother

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday, July 2nd in St. Anthony of Padua Church for Marie C. (Reddington) DiGianni, 82, who died peacefully at her home in Revere surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 28 following a long illness. Interment took place in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Marie was born in Somerville and was the only child of the late Thomas Reddington and Edna A. (Ripley) Silva. She was raised and educated in Somerville schools. On September 12, 1959, she married the love of her life, Joseph R. DiGianni, Jr. They settled in Revere in 1967 where together they raised their family.

Marie was a dedicated wife and mother. She also had a career as a purchasing agent with Lifetime Brands which spanned 30 years, however, family was always first and foremost. Marie also enjoyed trips to Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun Casino. She was an avid reader and had a profound affection for animals. Her husband, Joseph, passed away on April 28, 2021 after sharing over 61 years of marriage together.

The devoted and beloved wife of the late Joseph R. DiGianni, Jr., she was the loving mother of Linda M. Hunter, Michael E. DiGianni, Sr. and his companion, Donna Hoey, all of Revere and Richard J. DiGianni of Everett; cherished grandmother of Joseph J. DiGianni of Peabody, Michael E. DiGianni, Jr. and Kristy M. Anderson, both of Revere, Brittani E. Anderson of Danvers, Kayla M. DiGianni and James R. Hunter and his wife, Desirae, all of Revere and adored great grandmother of Dylan, Luna, Addison, Ariella, Cassidy, Jackson and Cole; dear sister-in-law of Donna Pantano of Saugus and her late husband, Alfred and the late Vincent A. DiGianni and his wife, Margaret E. DiGianni of Peabody. She is also lovingly survived by many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to MSPCA – Angell, Attn:

Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.



Marie Aloisi

Former Realtor and Travel Agent Who Hosted “Windows for Hope” – And Became an Example of What It Means To Make a Difference

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, July 6 from

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) Revere for Marie D. (Badolato) Aloisi, who died on Wednesday, June 29 at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Danvers following a most courageous battle with cancer. She was 75 years old.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 12:00 Noon followed by interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

Marie was born in Boston and raised and educated in Revere, until high school and she was a graduate of St. Rose High School, Class of 1965. Marie later went on to Bryant & Stratton,

Secretarial School. She first became a hairdresser early in her working career. She worked for herself and built up quite a clientele, mainly due to her incredible personality.

She was married to her husband, Joseph on April 18, 1970. The couple remained in Revere where they raised their two children. In 1997, the couple moved to Salem, where she remained.

Marie later became a Travel Agent and worked for many years before she decided to go out on her own. She opened Metro West Cruises and successfully owned and operated her own business for 20 years.

Marie was also a licensed realtor and worked diligently assisting people in buying and selling homes.

During these years, Marie was diagnosed with cancer, and like many, needed to begin using a wig. Marie went into the wig shop at Beth Israel in Boston, and was told that unfortunately, her insurance did not cover the cost of a wig. As she was going through this struggle, it infuriated her, not because of her situation, but what about all of the other women who would not be able to purchase a wig due to their insurance, as well.

Marie began to host fundraisers for “Windows for Hope” to raise money to benefit other women. This began as a small gesture to help a few women, but Marie created such fundraisers that allowed her to help over 2,000 women get their own wigs. Marie’s selflessness, determination and strong will made a difference in all these woman’s lives. She was truly an inspiration and an example of what it means to make a difference.

Marie was also a late board member of the Highland Condominium Association in Salem.

She was the beloved wife of 52 years to Joseph A. Aloisi of Salem, loving mother of Gina M. DeSisto and her husband, Darren J. of Revere and Mark J. Aloisi of Boynton Beach, FL; the cherished grandmother of Matthew J., Emily M., Ryan A. and the late Andrew J. ; the dear sister of Susan R. DeMarco and her husband, Ralph of Derry, NH and the late Joseph Badolato. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Windows of Hope – BIDMC, 330 Brookline Ave., Shapiro 9, Boston, MA 02215.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Windows of Hope – BIDMC, 330 Brookline Ave., Shapiro 9, Boston, MA 02215.