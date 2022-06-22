License Commission Approves Routine Items at Monthly Meeting

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, June 15, in the City Council Chamber.

Chairman Robert Selevitch and fellow commissioners Linda Guinasso and Daniel Occena were on hand for the meeting.

The proceeding featured the usual array of routine items, none of which generated any controversy and all of which the commissioners approved unanimously.

The items on the agenda, and the commission’s action on each, were as follows:

Item #1

Santa Fe Supermarket Corp.

760 Broadway

Linda M. Sandoval Diaz, Manager

Application for Transfer of a Malt/Wine Package Store License: Application of Santa Fe Supermarket Corp., Linda M. Sandoval Diaz, Manager, for transfer of a Malt/Wine Package Store license from Shayona Management, Inc., said license to be exercised at 760 Broadway.

This matter had been continued from the previous meeting when the board determined that the applicant had not met the requirements for TIPS certification in order to sell alcoholic beverages.

Ms. Sandoval-Diaz appeared on her own behalf and told the commission that she has taken the TIPS training and produced the certificate of completion of the course.

“I appreciate that you took the time to do that,” said Guinasso.

The commission approved the transfer of the license unanimously.

Item #2

American Legion Post #61

Veterans Memorial Park (formerly American Legion Lawn) 249 Broadway

William J. Chisholm, Event Manager

Application for (6) 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment Licenses: Application of American Legion Post #61, William J. Chisholm, Event Manager, for six (6) 1-day licenses for Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment, to be exercised at Veterans Memorial Park from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on the following Sundays in 2022: July 10, July 17, July 24, July 31, August 7, August 14. Events are to be Sunday night concerts with a beer & wine garden with hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages, and chips.

Mr. Chisholm presented the application for the American Legion Post #61. He told the commission that the Legion held similar events last year and they were a success.

Guinasso said she has been to the concerts in the past and, “They are a wonderful thing for the city,” though she emphasized that the venue should use plastic or paper cups.

Selevitch also emphasized that alcoholic drinks should not be allowed beyond the designated fenced-in area for the beer garden.

The commission unanimously approved the one-day licenses.

Item 1#3

Que Arepa Corporation

163 Squire Road

Alexander Eastman Idarraga, President

Application for Transfer of a Common Victualler License: Application of Que Arepa Corporation, Alexander Eastman Idarraga, President, for transfer of a Common Victualler license from A & I Hospitality, Inc., said license to be exercised at 163 Squire Road. Requested hours are Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 12 a.m., Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 a.m., with seating for 30.

A representative from Que Arepa Corp. presented the application to the commission along with Mr. Idarrage. She explained that the new restaurant, which will be taking the place of the Kabob Hut (which specialized in Pakistani specialties), will be serving Columbian and South American-themed cuisine.

The commission had no questions or comments and there were no opponents.

The commission approved the application unanimously.

Item #4

China Crystal, LLC

750 Washington Avenue Angela Wu, LLC Manager

Application for Transfer of a Common Victualler License: Application of China Crystal, LLC, Angela Wu, LLC Manager, for transfer of a Common Victualler license from Kwan Fe Cheung, said license to be exercised at 750 Washington Avenue. Requested hours are open every day except Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., with seating for 12.

Atty. Russell Chin from Quincy presented the application. He explained that the new owners will be taking over for the present China Garden restaurant.

The commission had no questions or comments and there were no opponents.

The commission approved the application unanimously.

Item #5

F & J Juice Bar Café, Inc.

76 Shirley Avenue

Francisco Carvajal, President

Application for a Common Victualler License: Application of F & J Juice Bar Café, Inc. for a Common Victualler license to be exercised at 76 Shirley Avenue for a juice bar and café. Requested hours of operation are Monday – Friday 6:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Requested seating is 13 inside, and 5 seats outside under the temporary state outdoor seating approval.

A representative from the cafe presented the application. She explained that the menu will consist of acai bowls, smoothies, and other similarly-healthful food items.

The commission clarified the outside seating configuration, which will not include tables.

“I’m excited to have this type of business in the area,” said Occena.

“It’s a great thing to have,” added Guinasso. “My son-in-law happens to have a juice bar on Newbury St.”

The commission had no questions or comments and there were no opponents.

The commission approved the application unanimously.

Item #6

Application of Eddie Mac’s Lounge, Inc. d/b/a The Volcano Room, Juan Vera, Manager, to amend an Entertainment license. The current license is for: Widescreen Cable TV cassette operated with movies, Radio, Amplifiers, Jukebox, Phono, Karaoke, Vocal/Instrumental Music, Dancing by Patrons. The amendment will add Floor Shows.

Marianne Wood presented the application to the commission.

In response to a question from Selevitch, Wood said that the floor shows will consist of lip-syncing drag shows, specifically looking to Sunday brunches. She said she expects 30-60 people at the brunches, which will be catered by the Sand Bar restaurant.

Guinasso noted that there no longer are “pouring licenses” in the city and advised Wood to ensure that food is available at the Volcano Room on a full-time basis.

The commission had no further questions or comments and there were no opponents.

The commission approved the application unanimously.

Item #7

Ocean 500 of Revere, LLC d/b/a Dryft

500 Ocean Avenue Michael Aldi, Manager

Application for a Change of Seating: Application of Ocean 500 of Revere, LLC d/b/a Dryft, Michael Aldi, Manager, for a change of seating to add an additional 38 seats outdoors.

Atty. Chris Cridler from the Boston law firm of D’Ambrosio, LLP presented the application with a manager present. Kreidler told the commission that the outdoor seating will conform to the present limit of the premises pursuant to the Fire Dept. and Board of Health regulations.

After the commissioners briefly asked questions to clarify the seating arrangements, they had no further questions or comments and there were no opponents.

The commission approved the application unanimously.

Item #8

Kenneth G. LaFauci

d/b/a Brothers Auto Body 16 Naples Road

Kenneth G. LaFauci, Manager

Application for a Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer License: Application of Kenneth G. LaFauci d/b/a Brothers Auto Body, for a Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer License, said license to be exercised at 16 Naples Road. Requested hours are Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and requested number of cars for sale is 2. This matter once again was continued for the fourth time to a future meeting.

Communications:

1. Notification from the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) of the approval of the application for a change of officers/directors and a transfer of stock of Blanchards Revere, Inc.

2. Notification from the ABCC of the approval of a change of manager and change of officers/directors application of Shuban, Inc. d/b/a Parkway Convenience.

3. Notification of four planned car meets in the parking lot at White Label, LLC d/b/a Easy Pie, to take place on: June 16th, July 14th, August 18th, and September 15th. All events will be fully ended at 10 p.m.

The commission then voted to adjourn until its next meeting on Wednesday, July 20.