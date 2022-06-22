Rollins Selected As Vice-Chair of National Advisory Subcommittee on Civil Rights

United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins for the District of Massachusetts has been selected to serve as Vice-Chair of the Civil Rights Subcommittee for the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee (AGAC).

“I am honored to have been asked to serve as Vice-Chair of the Civil Rights Subcommittee. It is my sincere hope that we seize this moment in history to facilitate meaningful dialogue and action to combat the uptick in hate-based violence. Civil rights are at the forefront of so many of the issues dividing our nation today. Under the leadership of U.S. Attorney Brown, we will provide guidance to the Department of Justice. Our goal is to fulfill the promise of equality for everyone,” said U.S. Attorney Rollins.

United States Attorney Nick Brown for the Western District of Washington has been selected to serve as Chair the Civil Rights Subcommittee. The Subcommittee will play an important role in advising the AGAC on civil rights matters of importance to the Department of Justice and United States Attorney’s Offices across the country.

“I am gratified that my colleagues and Attorney General Garland selected me for this important role,” said U.S. Attorney Brown. “The Department of Justice came into being to protect civil rights, and I look forward to helping shape our focus. There are a number of important issues for the Department to address,including the rise in hate crimes, ensuring voting rights, and developing strategies to ensure accountability and trust between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.”

The Attorney General’s Advisory Committee was established nearly 50 years ago by Attorney General Elliott Richardson. The Committee’s purpose is to give United States Attorneys a voice in Department policies and to advise the Attorney General of the United States.