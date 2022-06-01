Obituaries 06-01-2022

Rachel Lombardi

Retired Secretary at East Boston Neighborhood Health Center

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere for Rachel E. Lombardi, 86, who died on Tuesday, May 17 in the loving presence of her family at her home following a long illness. A Funeral Mass will celebrated following the visitation at 12 noon at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Interment will be held privately.

Rachel was born in Boston to Ralph and Rose (Lepore) Lombardi. She was raised in East Boston and was educated at the Mt. Carmel School. Rachel was married to Frank “Fuzzy” Fanara and the couple began their life in East Boston, later moving to Revere to raise their family. Rachel was a secretary at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center where she was highly sought after for her tremendous work ethic. Her career spanned over 20 years at the E.B.N.H.C. She later worked for a podiatrist office for six years and then retired to take care of her failing mother.

Rachel was the rock for everyone in her family and the glue that held everyone together. She was selfless and would do anything for anyone who needed help. In her later years she enjoyed dining out and also began to create and make centerpieces as a hobby. Her most precious moments in life were when she was spending time with her family.

The devoted and loving mother of Rhonda McCarthy and her husband, Kevin of Salisbury and the late Steven M. Fanara, she was the former wife of the late Frank “Fuzzy” Fanara, the cherished grandmother of Christopher Fanara, Aeriell Choquette, Eric McCarthy and Rachel McCarthy; the treasured great grandmother of Christopher, Isabella, Matthew, Adelaide, Charlotte and Savannah. She is also lovingly survived by her dear friend and caretaker, Kristina Vinciarelli of Newburyport.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.vazza funerals.com.

Elizabeth Baptista

She Will Forever Be in the Hearts of Her Family

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral today, Wednesday, June 1 beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11:15 a.m. in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere for Elizabeth A. (Rossi) Baptista, 85, who passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, May 26 following a long illness. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Elizabeth was born in Boston to Francis and Louise (Briganti) Rossi. She was raised and educated in East Boston and was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1953. She married Robert Baptista in 1956 and the couple remained in East Boston briefly before settling in Revere to raise their family. Elizabeth worked for many years in the Insurance Industry as a Claims Processor.

Elizabeth devoted her life to her family. There was nothing more important to her than her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always hosted all of the holidays at her home and Sunday dinners were a tradition that she instilled in her children. Anyone who knew Elizabeth knew that she was an avid Bingo player and was always making appearances at St. Anthony’s to play Bingo. She will forever be in the hearts of her family.

The beloved wife of 63 years to the late Robert D. Baptista, she was the loving mother of Lee Ann Voner and her husband, Richard Sr. of Revere, Lisa Murphy and her husband, Arthur of New Hampshire, formerly of Danvers, Roberta Grutti and her husband, Vincenzo of Middleton and the late Michael T. Baptista; cherished

grandmother of Jennifer Juliano, Richard Voner, Jr. and his wife, Paola, Shawn Murphy, Ross Murphy, Madison Murphy, Michael Grutti, Vincenzo Grutti and Sophia Grutti; adored great grandmother of Mason, Dylan and Ian; dear sister of Linda Perrault and her husband, John of Maine, Thomas Rossi and his wife, Christine of

Nevada and the late Robert F. Rossi. She is also lovingly survived by nieces and nephews.

For online condolences, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com

Raymond Norman Ferullo

Former Revere Resident Laid to Rest With Full Military Honors

Raymond Norman Ferullo, 81, of Frasher, Michigan, formerly of Revere, passed away on November 2, 2021 and was recently laid to rest with full military honors in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Mi.

He was born and raised in Revere, the son of the late Raymond and Rita (Young) Ferullo. He graduated from Revere High School in 1958 and never forgot his roots. He had many memories of growing up in Revere, especially his time working on Revere Beach which he referred to as the best time of his life. He made many trips back proudly showing his family where he grew up.

He enlisted in the US Army and proudly served his country for over 20 years, retiring as a Master Sargent. While on tour in Japan, he met and married his wife Sachiko (Suzie) in 1968. They traveled the world together. In 1974 they welcomed their only child, Nikkie. Ray retired from the military and moved from California to Michigan for a new career with General Dynamics from which he retired after 18 years.

Ray was a writer of short stories and a scholar of history and politics which he enjoyed arguing with his buddies on the phone. He stayed in touch with many friends from Revere and the Army, especially his old friend of more than 60 years, Ret. Revere Police Capt. Fred Roland, now of Florida. There wasn’t a casino or an old western movie he didn’t like.

Ray leaves his wife of 53 years, Suzie and he was the devoted father of Nikkie and her husband, Robert and proud grandfather of Marisa, all of Fraser, Mi; dear brother of Mary Jane Mitchell (the late Paul Mitchell), Barbara Liberatore and her husband, Kenneth, all of Revere. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews and many family members and friends.

Memorial Services and burial were held in Michigan.

John DeSimone

Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather Who Lived His Life for His Family

John M. DeSimone of Revere, son of the late Generoso DeSimone of East Boston and Palma (DiPerri) DeSimone of Revere died recently.

John was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He married his high school sweetheart, Susan and they were married for 46 years. His greatest accomplishment was his two children and five grandchildren. John was a hard working, humble and kind man who lived his life for his family. He was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. He loved to golf, and go fishing with his grandchildren, he loved his backyard BBQ’s with family and friends and he loved to dance and family vacations were his favorite. John will always be in our hearts, he will be forever loved and never ever forgotten.

He leaves his wife of 46 years, Susan (Lauro) DeSimone and his two adored children, John G. DeSimone and his wife, Gabrielle (Carlino) DeSimone and daughter, Christina (DeSimone) Catalfamo and her husband, Anthony J. Catalfamo; five cherished grandchildren: John C. DeSimone, Joseph DeSimone, Anthony Catalfamo, Jaxen Catalfamo and Angelina Catalfamo. He also leaves his sisters, Donna DeJulio and Diana Broadford and many nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Saturday, June 4 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere at 12 Noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at www.cancer.org. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Harold Vargus, Jr.

US Marine Vietnam War Veteran

Harold J. “Buddy” Vargus Jr. of Revere passed away on May 25 at the age of 74.

Buddy proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was awarded the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and three Purple Hearts for his efforts in the Vietnam War.

Born in Boston on December 28, 1947 to the late Harold Vargus Sr. and Helen (Taylor), he was the beloved husband of 44 years to Grace (Mulligan) Vargus, devoted father of Joseph Vargus and his wife, Alicia of Gloucester and Melinda McClure and her husband, Thomas of Lynn; cherished grandfather of Jacob, Olivia, Matthew and Jackson Vargus and Frankie McClure; dear brother of the late Jane Knipfer and adored uncle of Helen, Debbie, Butchie and he is also survived by many other loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or at www.woundedwarriorproject.org. For guest book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Jane DiLiegro

Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother

Jane DiLiegro left this world peacefully at home on May 30 surrounded by her family who adored her.

Jane was born on October 27, 1932 to Harry and Agnes Swicegood in Chelsea. At a young age, Jane met and married the love of her life, Cosmo DiLiegro. The two were blessed to share 73 years of marriage during which Jane dedicated herself to creating a happy home and family. Jane’s focus was her family, and she, in turn was the family’s heart and center.

Jane and Cosmo lived in Revere where they were always surrounded with close and extended family members. They spent winters with lifelong friends in Miami, Florida. Wherever she was, Jane was always the life of the party. Her fun-loving nature ensured that friends and family would be laughing when they were in her company. She had a special gift for making those she cared for feel happy and loved.

Jane loved spending time preparing delicious meals for her family. She was a talented cook whose greatest pleasure was sitting around the kitchen table listening to compliments on her latest recipe. Her famous Thanksgiving “gabaletti soup” was always a favorite. Jane ensured the soup would be passed on through future generations when she invited grandchildren to learn the recipe by helping her make the soup each year.

Jane leaves her loving husband, Cosmo DiLiegro and her devoted children: John DiLiegro and and his wife, Patricia and Patricia DeRosa and her husband Kenney, all of Revere and Michael DiLiegro and his wife, Lenore of Peabody. She also leaves six cherished grandchildren: Danielle Smith and her husband, Jeffrey Smith of Oregon, John DiLiegro and his wife, Natasha of New Jersey, Jennifer Lee and her husband, Shaun of Lexington, Michael DeRosa and his wife, Stefanie of Merrimac, Krystal DiLiegro and her fiancé, Glen Rodrigues of Malden and Nanci Haas and her husband, Robert of Revere. Jane leaves 12 great grandchildren: Tyler and Olivia Smith, Dylan and Brooke DiLiegro, Connor and Katie Lee, Ellie and Marlo DeRosa, Ava and Abigail Patch and Robert and Leni Haas. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Jane was an inspiration for loving unconditionally and living life to the fullest. She will forever hold a special place in the hearts of her family.

Her funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, June 3 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Revere at 10 a.m. Internment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the Paul Buonfiglio Funeral from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the John T. DiLiegro Foundation, 37 Pemberton Street, Revere, MA 02151 in the research of glioblastoma brain cancer. For guest book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com

John Martin Cross

Revere Journal Retiree, Suffolk Downs Trainer and Avid Sportsman

John Martin Cross died peacefully at his home in Winthrop on May 26 after a long battle with vascular dementia. He was 87 years old.

The beloved husband of 65 years of Frances Marie (Stavredes) Cross, he was born in Chelsea, the cherished son of the late Earl Lester “Babe” and Alice M. (Grady) Cross.

John was an avid sportsman. He played on multiple softball teams in Winthrop, Revere and East Boston. His favorite moment of all time was pitching for the Royals at the softball nationals in Georgia. In his later years, John could be found playing golf at the Winthrop Golf Club where he enjoyed meeting his friends. John was also a member of the Winthrop Lodge of Elks #1078.

Upon retiring from the Journal Publishing Company (Revere Journal), John worked as a trainer at Suffolk Downs Horse Racing Track, which was a lifelong dream.

His competitive nature had shown the brightest when he played with his children and grandchildren in all types of games that included swimming, cornhole, touch football and jarts at his favorite vacation spot, Sesuit Harbor Beach on Cape Cod. Those days spent with his family at the beach were some of John’s fondest memories.

John was the devoted father of the late Theodore E. “Teddy” Cross and his wife, Virginia “Ginger,” Pamela J. Hinckley and her husband, Francis, Julie Ann Andrews and her husband, Phil Bourgelais and Aimee L. Carter and her husband, John. He was the adored grandfather of John Cross and his wife, Cheryl, Jesse Cross and his soon to be wife, Tanya Spitaleri, Nicholas Hinckley and his fiancé, Allison Gould, Rachael Corcoran and her husband, Patrick and Benjamin Hinckley and his partner, Paige Nye, Christian Andrews and his partner, Kasey Harding, Caroline M. Carter and John C. Carter and the loving great-grandfather of Lana, Lilah and Penny Cross and Callan Corcoran. He was the dear brother of the late Earl T. Cross and uncle to Mary Blue Anderson and Dear Friends of the Family, Dawn (Woods) Dagg and Laurie Acone.

At the request of the family, John’s funeral service was private. Donations in his memory can be made to Care Dimensions Hospice, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Funeral arrangements were from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., Winthrop. To sign John’s guestbook, please visit: www.mauricekirbyfh.com.