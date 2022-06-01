Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Miller Among University of Scranton Graduates Class of 2022

Brejaunasha S. Miller of Revere was among more than 500 master’s and doctoral degrees conferred at its graduate commencement ceremony on May 21 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre. Degrees were conferred to graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2021, as well as January and May of 2022.

Miller earned a Master of Health Administration degree in health administration from The University of Scranton.

At the ceremony, the University conferred doctor of business administration degrees, doctor of nursing practice degrees and doctor of physical therapy degrees, in addition to master’s degrees in various disciplines. Graduates represented 34 states, as well as, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, India, Mexico and France. The programs with the most graduates were the master of business administration, master of health administration, master of accountancy, master of occupational therapy and doctor of physical therapy