Mayor Arrigo, State Rep. Giannino, and Councilor Morabito Endorse Campbell for AG

As she continues her Listening to Our Gateway Cities tour, Andrea Campbell for Attorney General today received the formal endorsement of Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo, State Representative Jessica Giannino, and Revere City Councilor At-Large Steven Morabito. They join Senator Lydia Edwards and Ward 4 Revere City Councilor Patrick M. Keefe in supporting Campbell’s bid for AG. The endorsement comes at a time when Campbell continues to push the state’s conversation around expanding access to reproductive healthcare, combating the scourge of price gouging by retailers, and addressing racism and white supremacy after the domestic terror attack in Buffalo.

“As a former elected official, Andrea has a strong record of showing up to deliver better outcomes for her constituents. She understands that to truly be an Attorney General for all of Massachusetts, you need to get out to communities like Revere to talk to residents about the everyday issues we are facing,” said Mayor Arrigo. “There is no better candidate in this race than Andrea Campbell to advocate for us at the state level, hold bad actors accountable, protect our rights, and fight for our future.”

“As a fellow former City Councilor, Andrea understands that all politics is local. She has made it a point to ensure that the underrepresented members of our community are not left out of the conversation,” said Representative Jessica Giannino. “There is no better candidate in this race than Andrea Campbell to advocate for us, with me, at the state level, using her lived, legal and elected experience.”

“Andrea will have the best interest of the people in mind, holding corporations and big pharma accountable, while taking on issues of fraud, price gouging and environmental injustice,” said Revere City Councilor At-Large Steven Morabito. “I endorse Andrea Campbell and her candidacy for MA Attorney General, because these matters negatively impact our community and its people directly. Andrea will work tirelessly to protect the people and tackle these concerns.”

“I’m honored to earn the support of Mayor Arrigo, Representative Giannino, and Councilor At-Large Morabito. As Attorney General, I will be an advocate for every family across Massachusetts, especially for communities like Revere, who are too often left out and left behind,” said Campbell. “I have dedicated my entire public service and legal career to delivering results and progress for my constituents, and will do the same if blessed to become your next Attorney General.”

Andrea Campbell is running a people-powered campaign. Over the course of her campaign, Campbell has emerged as the clear choice for Attorney General with Massachusetts residents overwhelmingly supporting her campaign. Campbell continues to lead in the polls, with a 19 point lead over her competitors in the race, and she is ahead of the pack in grassroots fundraising with more than $775,000 raised since launch, 93 percent of which comes from Massachusetts residents. Campbell has also secured the endorsements of Senator Ed Markey, former Congressman Joe Kennedy III, Environmental League of Massachusetts Action Fund, and over 90 local and state electeds from every Massachusetts county.