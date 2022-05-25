Council Approves Resolution Recognizing May As ‘Brain Tumor Awareness Month’

The Revere City Council approved a resolution submitted by Ward 6 Councilor Richard Serino that the month of May be recognized as “Brain Tumor Awareness Month” in the city.

Following is the text of Councillor Serino’s resolution:

Whereas, the National Brain Tumor Society Inc. Recognizes May 2022 as brain tumor awareness month to raise awareness of this devastating disease; and

Whereas, brain tumors will affect an estimated 88,970 Americans in 2022 over 1,600 people in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts will be diagnosed with a brain tumor this year, of which 600 will be malignant and 380 of whom will die because of a brain tumor without regard for age, ethnicity, gender or socioeconomic status; and

Whereas, Massachusetts is home to several major facilities, including the brain tumor center at Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, that focus on research to find better treatments for this horrible disease; and

Whereas, malignant brain tumors are among the deadliest forms of cancer and are the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in children under the age of 20; and

Whereas, increasing public awareness of brain tumors through advocacy, support for targeted research and education is critical to supporting patients with brain tumors and their families; now therefore be it

Resolved, that the revere city council hereby commends the national brain tumor society, inc. For its recognition of May 2022 as Brain Tumor Awareness Month and further extends sincere best wishes for continued success in all its future endeavors in raising awareness for this deadly disease; and be it further

Resolved, that a copy of this resolution be forwarded to the National Brain Tumor Society, Inc. At 55 chapel street, newton, ma 02458.

19.A