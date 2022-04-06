Arrigo, Shah Foundation Meet With White House Advisors and Other State Mayors to Discuss Expanding Tax Benefits to All Residents

Mayor Arrigo is calling on residents with low or no incomes to apply for thousands of dollars available to individuals and families this year through several expanded federal tax credit programs. Today, Mayor Brian Arrigo and the Shah Foundation hosted a Zoom meeting with White House Advisors and other Massachusetts mayors to discuss this year’s efforts to expand tax benefit information throughout Massachusetts. This year, more people than ever before are eligible for tax benefits – even if they have no income, low income or have never filed before. The meeting has launched a call-to-action among municipal leaders to boost tax benefit efforts and encourage residents to file in 2022.

Recent federal policy changes have enabled adjustments in tax rules that are making millions of dollars available to people who have never had to file taxes before – or have not filed in recent years. People can apply by filing a tax return to get this money and can get free help at sites throughout Massachusetts if they make $60,000 or less.

IRS data shows that at least 58,000 children in Massachusetts could miss out on the Child Tax Credit, which has the potential to cut child poverty by 40% and has been shown to reduce food insufficiency by 26%. In Revere, at least 672 children could miss out on this money.

Massachusetts residents who file taxes this year may be eligible for:

• Up to $3,600 per child with the Child Tax Credit

• Any missed COVID Stimulus Payments for individuals and their children/dependents – up to $3,200 per person

• Up to $6,728 with the federal Earned Income Tax Credit, based on number of children/dependents

• Up to $2,018 with the Massachusetts Earned Income Tax Credit, based on number of children/dependents

“Today we met with the White House and municipal leaders across Massachusetts to discuss ways to get more money in our residents’ pockets,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “This year, there are many financial opportunities for those who file their taxes, even if they have never filed before. We knew we had to do something to ensure our residents were aware of this and encourage them to file this year. I’m thankful to the Shah Foundation, the White House advisors, and the municipal leaders who could join me this afternoon to work together to ensure all our residents are aware of their tax benefits.”

This year, there are thousands of dollars available for families with low or no income; who had a baby in 2020 or 2021; who do not have dependent children; who are experiencing homelessness, and who are immigrants.

In addition, Massachusetts residents may sign up for any payments missed in the last three years and receive the money. If a family got monthly money from the IRS in 2021 for their kids ($250 or $300 per month per child) with the Advance Child Tax Credit, they must file a tax return to receive the remaining money.

These funds are not a loan and do not need to be repaid. This money does not count toward most benefit programs, like SNAP, WIC, TAFDC, EAEDC, SSI, MassHealth, Emergency Assistance shelter, and most types of public and subsidized housing.

Getting this money will not affect immigration cases or status. Parents and guardians without Social Security Numbers can get an ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number) to get this money for their eligible children.

Individuals who are not required to file taxes because of the amount of money they make can file at any time until the IRS closes for the season in late Fall – but it is recommended to file soon to get the funds.

Individuals who are required to file taxes need to file by April 19.

There is free help in Revere for people who make $60,000 or less:

The City of Revere is hosting an in-person tax prep session for residents who make $66,000 or less at the Revere Senior Center on April 3, 2022 from 10:00-1:00 PM. Residents interested in getting help are required to call ahead – space is limited. Call (781) 286-8156 to reserve your spot.

The Neighborhood Developer’s CONNECT team is also offering help for Revere residents. Those seeking help with their taxes are encouraged to call 617-712-3487 (Ext 704 for English or 710 for Spanish) and one of CONNECT’s dedicated staff members will return your call to schedule an appointment with you. Email [email protected] with any questions or concerns.

Those seeking help applying for ITIN can contact Angela Divaris at Greater Boston Legal Services, Low Income Taxpayer Clinic at (617) 603-1629 or [email protected]

Learn more: Anonymous help is available online in ten languages at www.findyourfunds.org.