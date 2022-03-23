Sixth Annual Moroccan Festival to Be Held in Revere

Moroccan American Connections in Revere (MACIR) will host the sixth annual Moroccan Festival on Saturday, June 25th, from 1pm to 8pm at the Whelan Elementary School (107 Newhall St, Revere, MA).

The event will highlight the culture and history of the city’s Moroccan community, currently estimated to be at least 10% of the city’s population. The event is free and open to the public.

“The success of last year’s event will allow us to attract bigger sponsors to make this year’s event surpass the ones before. As a matter of fact, we will be raffling a free round-trip ticket to Morocco, and other surprises will be announced soon,” Salwa Gardaf, the Moroccan Festival Director, said.

This celebration of Moroccan culture will feature Moroccan food, live music, henna tattoo art, and local Moroccan vendors. Special guests include Mayor Brian Arrigo, Revere city officials, and a number of Moroccan officials and celebrities. The best exhibitor at the festival will be named the 2021 Honorary Ambassador of Morocco to the City of Revere.

“It is true that MACIR runs the show, but this is a collective work of all city entities, including the Mayor’s Office, the Rec Department, City Council, Police Department, Fire Department, Revere Public Schools, and DPW – without forgetting community leaders, who are truly committed to promoting diversity, inclusion and equity in the city of Revere and beyond,” stated Mr. Rachid Moukhabir, MACIR’s president.

The organizers also expressed their thanks to the Revere Mass Cultural Council for allocating $16,200 for this street celebration, as well as the festival’s diamond sponsors: East Boston Neighborhood Health Center and the Moroccan National Airline, Royal Air Maroc.

More about MACIR: MACIR is a non-profit organization that inspires and empowers low income and moderate-income individuals and families through education, cultural events, leadership, and civic engagement initiatives. MACIR shifted all its efforts during the pandemic to workforce development to allow people to work remotely and increase their income. MACIR is currently training its 6th batch of IT Support. You can find more info about the organizer at www.macir.org.