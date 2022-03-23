News Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Revere by Journal Staff • March 23, 2022 • 0 Comments John Kingston, School Committee, Councilor Ira Novoselsky, Councilor Marc Silvestri, Mayor Brian Arrigo, Dan Maguire, Senator Lydia Edwards, Representative Jeff Turco, City Council President Gerry Visconti, and SFC, Jamie Chambers, US Army Honor Guard pictured during the flag raising ceremony for the Irish Flag on March 17. Councilor Joanne McKenna, Rosalie DeRosa, Rita Krasshoff, Mary Vigliotta, Kathleen Brennan, Carmella Iannuzzi, and Josephine Morrissey at the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center’s St. Patrick’s Day party.