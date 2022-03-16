Enjoy a Happy (and Safe) St. Patrick’s Day

Amidst all of the sadness and tragedy in the world today, the arrival of St. Patrick’s Day this Thursday (March 17) will provide a brief and welcome respite from the terrible news that we see on our televisions every day.

Although St. Patrick’s Day ostensibly is a holiday with religious (Catholic) and ethnic (Irish) connotations, St. Patrick’s Day has become a holiday for people of all nationalities — a day when “everybody is Irish” — to share camaraderie and good cheer.

This will be the first St. Patrick’s Day in three years that we’ll be able to celebrate the holiday collectively now that COVID restrictions are easing.

We wish all of our readers a happy and safe St. Patrick’s Day.