USS Constitution Opens Lottery for Easter Egg Hunt

USS Constitution opened a lottery for the chance to participate in an Easter egg hunt aboard the ship from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16.

The Easter Egg hunt is intended for children ages 12 and below and can be entered through the following link: https://tinyurl.com/USSConstitutionegghunt

The deadline to enter the lottery is March 28 with the winners notified on April 1.

25 winners and their immediate families will be selected to join Old Ironsides’ crew in an Easter Egg Hunt across the ship’s decks.

Children and their families will be able to hunt for six eggs to turn into USS Constitution Sailors for a candy reward with alternates provided in case of allergies.

Additionally, five wooden eggs, made from USS Constitution wood, will be hidden for children to find and keep as souvenirs.

USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents.

The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.