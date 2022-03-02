“Climate Change Is Harming the Planet Faster Than We Can Adapt, U.N. Warns”

That was the headline in the New York Times this past Monday in its story on the report released by the United Nations regarding the ever-increasing damage that man-made pollution is causing to the environment.

The bottom line of the report is this: Unless we reverse direction immediately to limit the amount of greenhouse gases we are spewing into the atmosphere, the impact of climate change on our planet will be irreversible and will come so rapidly that we will have no ability to withstand the wildfires, floods, storms, and sea-level rise that are the inevitable consequences of climate change.

In short, life on our planet as we know it basically is doomed. And it is going to happen much sooner rather than later