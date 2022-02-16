A Team Effort Saves a Life at RHS Basketball Game

By Melissa Moore-Randall

As the Revere High School Boys’ JV team was in the midst of a thrilling overtime game last week, stunned players, coaches, and spectators watched in disbelief when a referee suddenly had a medical emergency.

According to RHS Athletic Director Frank Shea, the game was in overtime with play going on, when the referee suddenly collapsed on the court. He stated that without hesitation, RHS Athletic Trainer Keith Correia and Don Boudreau, a nurse and dad of varsity player Domenic Boudreau, Boys JV Coach John Leone, and RPS School Resource Officer Bryan Brenes immediately sprang into action.

“There is no doubt, without the quick reactions of the spectators, we may have had a different outcome. They jumped right in without hesitation,” said Shea.

Athletic Trainer Keith Correia noticed the referee lying on the floor as the game was being played. “Upon my first evaluation and observation I thought he was having a seizure. Immediately, the SROs dispatched 911. Within seconds the ref went into cardiac arrest, someone called for the AED, as I was starting compressions. Two of the saving graces arrived… Mr Boudreau and the AED. Mr. B., a registered nurse, took over the compressions as I readied the AED. We placed the AED on his chest and let the machine do its magic.”

“Meanwhile in the background grandfather, Sal DeAngelis Sr. (DeAngelis is the grandfather of varsity player Sal DeAngelis III), gave up his oxygen tank to use on the referee. Other parents helped shield the scene with their jackets to give the referee some privacy. The SROs provided additional care for the ref with one of them even running out to the parking lot to the COVID testing site to see if any EMTS were available. Custodians Steve, Mike, and Mark made sure doors were open for easy access for the Fire Department and EMS. Revere Fire arrived within minutes (seemed like forever)and took charge of the scene and stabilized the ref until ALS arrived.”

Correia further added, “I have to add that our students, parents and fans were amazing during this traumatic situation that occurred just feet away from them. All the training in the world could never prepare you for a situation like this. Luckily this amazing community came together and worked as a team to keep this husband, dad, brother, uncle alive. Credit also goes to so many other people like Coach Leone, Officer Brenes, Officer Internicola, Frank Shea, Donnie Boudreau, Mike Parent, Steve Spinale, Mark Scarbo, the EMT from COVID testing site, Sal DeAngelis, Mrs. Boudreau, and Lt Kevin O’Hara and his crew.”

RHS basketball Dad Donnie Boudreau was walking into the game with his wife, Stacey, to get ready to watch his son, Domenic, play in the varsity game. “We were walking into the JV game, which had gone into overtime, and my wife was ahead of me. We just stepped in the door and she started yelling my name and ‘medic’. I was not sure what was going on and then saw the ref on the floor. I am a nurse and CPR certified so it just kicked in to do CPR on him. I started compressions while Keith ran for the AED machine. At that time, Sal DeAngelis Sr. approached my wife offering his oxygen. We started using the AED machine and we shocked him twice. I felt a pulse after the second time. It was an amazing feeling. I think it took about 30 seconds from when I walked into the door until I started CPR. If it was 5 minutes later or maybe if he was in his car or on his way home he might not have made it. He was fortunate to be in the right place at the right time. It was the first game with fans so the stands were packed. However, everyone was respectful and quiet. Many of the students and adults were crying and visibly upset. Once EMS and the Fire Department arrived, they continued working on him. I was told he was awake and talking in the ambulance. I want to give a shout out to everyone including my wife, Stacey. It really made for a nice sense of community with everyone helping out including the police and fire. It worked out kind of awesome actually.”

In a letter sent home to parents, Superintendent Dianne Kelly stated, ”Without the quick action of our Athletic Director, Frank Shea; Athletic Trainer; Keith Correia, Parent/RN Don Boudreau; and SROs Bryan Brenes and Joe Internicola, we know there would not have been a positive outcome for this gentleman. We are also thankful for the incredibly quick and effective response from both the Revere Fire Department and Revere Police Department. If your child was present and needs assistance processing this emergency situation, please reach out to their principal, social worker, or guidance counselor. Schools have made their counseling personnel aware of the situation and we are here to support any students in need.”

In addition, Kelly added,”It needed to be emphasized how important it was that everyone responded so quickly and how thankful we are. I honestly believe that anywhere else it would have had a different outcome. Our community is awesome!”